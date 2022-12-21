Jharkhand Survey: Upper Primary Attendance Falls To 58 Percent in Govt Schools, Check Details Here

Jharkhand Survey: After the pandemic, the attendance of government school students in Jharkhand state decreased to 58 per cent in the upper primary class while primary school attendance falls to 68 per cent.

According to the survey report prepared by Economist Jean Dreze, there was a significant reduction in attendance data after the COVID epidemic. The pandemic that spread globally in recent years had an adverse effect on the education system as well.

The report by Jean Dreze was prepared based on the survey that was conducted in about 138 taste-run schools in as many as 16 districts in the state. Moreover, it was mentioned that a maximum number of teachers, i.e. 53 per cent agreed to the fact that students have forgotten how to even read and write after the reopening of schools post-pandemic.

Education Report by Jean Dreze

The survey led by the Indian Welfare Economist, Jean Dreze highlighted that the underprivileged and tribal children were left deserted by the Education Department. Also, the schools were closed for about two continuous years yet no step was taken concerning their educational journey.

Dreze pointed out that online education during the pandemic period was a mere jest because 87 per cent of students in government schools did not have access to smartphones.

According to the media reports, the Director of the Jharkhand Education Project Council (JPEC), Kiran Kumari Pasi reported that the learning abilities of school students and their attendance have deteriorated after the pandemic happened.

Kiran Kumari Pasi avoids commenting on Mr Jean’s report as she has not seen the report. However, she stated that several initiatives have been taken to take control of the situation such as promoting sports activities and recreational activities in schools so that students come back to their school life. The situation has been improving since then.

The survey 'Gloom in the Classroom: The Schooling Crisis in Jharkhand' organized by Bharat Gyan Vigyan Samiti (Jharkhand) also found a severe shortage of teachers in the state-run schools. A majority of teachers also reported that the schools did not have enough funds required for the fulfilment of the midday meal scheme.

