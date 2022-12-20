JIMS Kalkaji: PGDM Registration Process 2023 Begins, Apply at jagannath.org

JIMS Kalkaji: Jagannath International Management School (JIMS) Kalkaji begins the online admission process for the PGDM programme 2023. The application forms are now available to aspiring candidates for the academic year 2023 for PGDM programmes 2023.

As per the official reports, Jagannath International Management School (JIMS) at Kalkaji offers management courses such as PGDM (Industry Integrated) and PGDM (International Business) IB. The total programme fee of the PGDM (Industry Integrated) is Rs 8,70,000.

JIMS Kalkaji PGDM Application Form 2023 - Click Here

Steps To Apply for PGDM Course 2023 at JIMS Kalkaji

Applicants who fulfil the eligibility criteria as mentioned by the JIMS Institute can visit the JIMS official website - jagannath.org for full admission-related details. Aspirants will have to apply for their choice of programmes at the online portal.

Step 1 - Visit the official website jagannath.org

Step 2 - Click on the ‘Apply Online’ tab given on the page

Step 3 - On the screen, enter all your required details like name, email and number

Step 4 - Carefully upload your documents

Step 5 - Pay the application fee

Step 7 - Submit the PGDM application form

Step 8 - Download and save a copy for future reference

JIMS Kalkaji PGDM 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Graduates with a minimum aggregate of 50% marks scored from a distinguished University, recognized by the Association of Indian Universities/ AICTE.

All those students appearing in final year examinations are also eligible to apply for the PGDM course. However, they need to submit their final year results latest by October 2023.

Applicants who have appeared in any one of the following management entrance exams such as CAT/XAT/MAT/CMAT/ATMA can apply for the JIMS PGDM.

Selection Process for JIMS PGDM 2023

Candidates applying for the PGDM course must check and meet the minimum eligibility criteria mentioned by the institution

Submit the PGDM online application form 2023

Firstly, students will be shortlisted on the basis of CAT/XAT/MAT/CMAT/ATMA scores

Selected candidates will have to appear for the written test, group discussion and personal interview conducted by the institution

The final shortlist will be based on previous academics, entrance exam scores, written tests and overall performance in the group discussions and interview rounds.

Candidates applying for the PGDM programme at JIMS Kalkaji (affiliated with GGSIPU) can complete the application process by paying the application fee of Rs. 1,200. The fee can be paid both in online and offline modes.

Candidates need to carefully check the eligibility criteria and detailed instructions before applying online to avoid any mistakes in the admission process. It is compulsory for all applicants to submit their valid CAT/XAT/MAT/CMAT/ATMA scorecards.

