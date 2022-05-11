JIPMAT 2022 Registrations Begin, Apply for 5 year integrated MBA program at jipmat.nta.ac.in

JIPMAT 2022 Registration Begin: With the entrance exam season under way, the NTA - National Testing Agency has commenced the online registration and application process for the JIPMAT 2022 exam. The Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test or JIPMAT 2022, is a national level entrance exam that is held to screen candidates for admission to 5 year integrated MBA programmes offered by IIMs - Indian Institutes of Management, Jammu and Bodh Gaya. The JIPMAT 2022 application form has been published online and is available on official website - jipmat.nta.nic.in. Alternatively, candidates can also click on the below-given link to apply for JIPMAT 2022 exam as well:

Apply for JIPMAT 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

JIPMAT 2022 Eligibility Critera

With the online application process underway, it is important for candidates to know and understand the JIPMATE Eligibility Criteria. In terms of application criteria, candidates who have Cleared their Class 10 and Class 10+2 Board Exam with a minimum of 60% marks are eligible to register and apply for JIPMAT 2022. In terms of age criteria, the candidates should not have cleared the Class 10 before or earlier 2018 and Class 12 exam before 2022. Moreover, candidates who are appearing for Class 12 this year are also eligible to register for JIPMAT but they will have to submit proof of clearing the qualifying exam before the admission ends. Only those candidates who qualify the criteria are allowed to register for the entrance exam and appear for the same. In case, at time in the admission process, it is found that the candidates doesn’t qualify the prescribed criteria, their candidature will be cancelled.

How to Register / Apply for JIPMAT 2022 Exam online?

Similar to other exams managed by NTA, the registration process for JIPMAT 2022 is also being held in a completely online manner. Candidates are required to log onto the official website - jipmat.nta.nic.in to complete the registration process by providing their basic details. After registering on the website, candidates can log onto the application portal using their newly created credentials and thereafter they can complete the application form with necessary academic and personal details. Along with details, candidates will also have to submit or upload a scanned copy of passport size photograph, signature copy and category and other certificates as applicable. The final step in the JIPMAT 2022 online application process is payment of the fees. The JIPMAT 2022 application fee for different category of candidates is listed below:

Category General (UR)/ OBC - NCL EWS/SC/ST/PwD Male 2000 1000 Female 2000 1000 Transgender 1000 1000

According to the information bulleting shared by the NTA, the JIPMAT 2022 exam is scheduled to be held on 3rd July 2022. In order to understand the exam syllabus, pattern and other aspects about JIPMAT 2022, candidates are advised to refer to the Information Bulletin available on the official website.

