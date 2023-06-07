JIPMAT 2023 Answer Key Objection Window Closes Today, Get Direct Link Here

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

JIPMAT 2023 Answer Key: The official answer key for the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test also known as JIPMAT 2023 has been released by the National Testing Agency. NTA released the JIPMAT 2023 answer key on June 6, 2023. Students who have appeared for the JIPMAT exams can visit the official website to check the answer key. Along with the official answer key, NTA has also opened the answer key challenge window for the students to raise objections.

Today, June 7, 2023, is the last date for students to raise objections on the JIPMAT 2023 provisional answer key. The JIPMAT 2023 answer key is available on the official website - jipmat.nta.ac.in. To raise objections on the JIPMAT 2023 answer key candidates can visit the official link or click on the direct link given here.

JIPMAT 2023 Answer key challenge - Click Here

How to Raise Objections on JIPMAT 2023 Answer Key

Candidates who have appeared for the JIPMAT 2023 exams can raise objections on the provisional answer key through the link on the official website. Follow the steps provided here to complete the answer key challenge process.

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA JIPMAT

Step 2: Click on the answer key challenge link

Step 3: Enter the application number and security pin in the given link

Step 4: Click on the answer key challenge link

Step 5: Upload supporting documents

Step 6: Submit the fee based on the number of challenges raised

Step 7: Click on the final submission link

JIPMAT 2023 Objection Fee Payment

The fee payment for each objection raised must be submitted in the online mode. The details on the fee payment is given below.

Examination Start Date Last Date Fee Joint Integrated Programme in

Management Admission Test

(JIPMAT) 2023 June 6, 2023 June 7, 2023

(upto 11:30 PM) Rs. 200/-

non-refundable

processing fee

It must be noted that the objections raised must also have supporting documents in order to be considered by the exam authority. The final answer key will be prepared based on the challenges raised by the students.

