JIPMAT 2023 Correction Window Opens, Make Changes at jipmat.nta.ac.in

JIPMAT 2023 Correction Window: As per the latest updates, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the application correction window for Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT). Applicants who wish to make necessary changes can visit the official website i.e. jipmat.nta.ac.in.They must note that the last date to edit the JIPMAT application form 2023 is May 4, 2023, up to 11.50 pm.

The official notification reads, “It is brought to the notice of all the registered candidates of Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) – 2023 that the facility for correction in their data (wherever necessary) is operational from 02 May 2023. All the registered Candidates for the said Examination are advised to visit the website and are requested to undertake the correction(s) very carefully as no further chance of correction will be provided.”

JIPMAT 2023 application correction dates

Particulars Dates JIPMAT correction window 2023 starts May 2, 2023 Last date to edit May 4, 2023, up to 11:50 pm JIPMAT 2023 exam date May 28, 2023

JIPMAT 2023 Correction Window- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Edit JIPMAT 2023 Application Form?

The authorities will close the JIPMAT 2023 correction window on May 4, 2023. Applicants can make modifications to the application form by following the below-mentioned steps-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. jipmat.nta.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click n JIPMAT 2023 correction window link

Step 3: The application form will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Make the required changes

Step 5: Save the changes and preview them once

Step 6: Submit the application form

NTA further stated that the corrections to the information on the online application form, along with the payment of additional fees (based on the modifications made to the form), will be accepted until 11:50 p.m. on May 4, 2023. Candidates are urged to remember the aforementioned and act in accordance with it.

Also Read: TJEE 2023 Revised Answer Key Released for Physics, Raise Objections Till May 6