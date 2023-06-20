JIPMAT 2023 Merit List Expected Soon, Scorecard, Final Answer Key Released at jipmat.nta.ac.in

JIPMAT 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key of the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT). Candidates can download the JIPMAT final answer key pdf at nta.ac.in or jipmat.nta.ac.in. Earlier, the officials announced the result of JIPMAT. Candidates have to use their application number and password/date of birth to download JIPMAT scorecard.

Now that the result has been released, NTA will send the scores of the candidates to IIM Bodh Gaya and IIM Jammu for further admission to the IPM programme. Both institutes will prepare a separate JIPMAT merit list, which will be released soon. The entrance exam is conducted for admission to Integrated Programme in Management in IIM, Bodh Gaya and IIM, Jammu. A total of 8712 candidates registered for the exam, of which 7398 appear for the test.

JIPMAT 2023 Download Link

Candidates can check below the final answer key and scorecard download link below:

How to download the JIPMAT Scorecard 2023?

To download the scorecard, candidates have to visit the official website. They can go through the steps to know how to download JIPMAT scorecard 2023:

Step 1: Go to the official website: jipmat.nta.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down and click on JIPMAT 2023 scorecard

Step 3: A new login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter the application number, password/date of birth, and security code

Step 5: The scorecard will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download and save it for future references

How to download the final JIPMAT Answer Key 2023?

The answer key can be downloaded without using any login credentials as it is available in the form of pdf. Candidates can check below the steps to know how to download the answer key of JIPMAT:

Step 1: Go to the official website: jipmat.nta.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link: JIPMAT 2023 final answer key pdf

Step 3: JIPMAT final answer key will appear on screen

Step 4: Check the answer key, download and take a printout for future references

JIPMAT Merit List 2023

The final selection for admissions is done based on various parameters such as JIPMAT score, work experience, academic history, academic diversity, gender diversity, and performance in the selection rounds like WAT/ GD-PI. Check below the weightage given to different parameters:

JIPMAT Merit List for IIM Jammu and Kashmir, Check Weightage

IIM Jammu prepare the merit list of JIPMAT by providing the weightage. Candidates can update class 12th marks on the IIM Jammu portal after the release of the JIPMAT scorecard.

Particulars Percentage JIPMAT Score 60% Class 10 15% Class 12 15% Gender Diversity (Applicable for female) 10%

JIPMAT Merit List for IIM Bodh Gaya, Check Weightage

IIM Bodh Gaya prepares the JIPMAT merit list by providing the weightage as mentioned below:

Particulars Percentage JIPMAT Score 70% Class 10 15% Class 12 15%

