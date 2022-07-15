JIPMAT Answer Key 2022 (Released): Objection Window Available Till 16th July at jipmat.nta.ac.in

JIPMAT Answer Key 2022 (Released): Following completion of the entrance test, NTA has formally released the JIPMAT 2022 Answer Key. NTA - National Testing Agency, officially released the Provisional Answer Key for Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test, JIPMAT 2022. The answer key has been published online and has been made available to the candidates via the official portal - jipmat.nta.ac.in. Candidates who have appeared for the management entrance exam can now access and download the JIPMAT Answer Key 2022 online via the link placed below:

Download JIPMAT Answer Key 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

JIPMAT 2022 Objection Window Open till 16th July

Along with the release of JIPMAT 2022 Answer Key for entrance test, the exam authority has also opened the objection window for the same. The answer key released for JIPMAT 2022 Exam is provisional in nature and is open for challenges and objections. Therefore, any candidate who feels that the answers provided in the JIPMAT 2022 Answer Key are incorrect or needs revision, can raise a challenge against the answer key through the official portal. The deadline to challenge JIPMAT 2022 Answer Key is until 16th July 2022. Candidates will need to pay Rs 200/- as objection fee to raise a challenge against each challenge.

How to Download JIPMAT 2022 Answer Key online?

Like all other key entrance tests held by NTA, the answer key of JIPMAT 2022 Entrance Test has also been released online on its official portal. Candidates who want to access and download JIPMAT 2022 Answer Key need to log onto the website - jipmat.nta.ac.in and scroll down to latest notifications section. Here, they will find then option to JIPMAT 2022 Answer Key Challenge. On the next page, please enter your credentials as asked to log onto the portal. Once inside, you will be able to see the JIPMAT 2022 Answer Key and also raise a challenge against the same, if you want to. Candidates should note that the JIPMAT Answer Key 2022 released today is provisional in nature and is open to objections. Based on the challenges received, NTA will release JIPMAT Final Answer Key along with the results.

Also Read: ICAI CA Final Result 2022 (Date & Time): ICAI to declare CA Final Result May Exam Today at icai.org