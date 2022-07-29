JIPMAT Result 2022 (Declared): Download JIPMAT Result Scorecard via jipmat.nta.ac.in, Get Direct Link Here

JIPMAT Result 2022 (Declared): Finally, the long wait for JIPMAT Result 2022 has ended. As per the latest update, NTA, the National Testing Agency has formally released the JIPMAT 2022 Result for the national-level management entrance test. The Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) 2022 result was declared late evening on Thursday - 28th July 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the JIPMAT 2022 Exam held on 3rd July 2022, can now check their individual result scorecards for the same by logging onto the exam portal - jipmat.nta.ac.in. Alternatively, students can also check JIPMAT 2022 Results via the link placed below:

Check JIPMAT 2022 Result - Direct Link (Available Now)

Shortlisted Candidates to participate in Further Screening Rounds

JIPMAT 2022 Result has been declared by the NTA in the form of a digital scorecard that contains sectional and overall score as well as the overall percentile secured by the candidate. Based on these details, the concerned institute will release the JIPMAT 2022 Cut-offs and candidates who fall within this mark will be called in for further screening rounds by IIM Jammu and IIM Bodh Gaya. As per the information brochure, shortlisted candidates will be sent interview call letters directly on their registered email/ speed post. These candidates will have to participate in further screening rounds including Written Ability Test (WAT), Group Discussion (GD), and Personal Interview (PI) rounds.

How to check JIPMAT Result 2022 online?

Like it is done for all key entrance exams held by NTA, the JIPMAT 2022 Result for the national-level management entrance exam has also been published online on the exam portal. Candidates need to log onto the portal - jipmat.nta.nic.in to check JIPMAT Result 2022 and download their individual scorecard. After reaching the website, candidates need to locate and click on the link for “JIPMAT 2022- score card”, which will take them to the login page. On the next page, candidates need to enter their application number and date of birth or password along with the security pin displayed on the screen. Upon input of these details on the portal, candidates will be able to see their JIPMAT Result 2022 scorecard. The JIPMAT 2022 Result Scorecard can be downloaded from here in PDF softcopy or a printout of the same can be taken by candidates for future reference.

