JK Board Exam 2023: JKBOSE Extended Deadline To Fill Class 10, 11, 12 Exam Form Till Dec 27

JKBOSE Exam Form 2023: As per the recent updates, the Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) has extended the JK Board exam form 2023 last date till December 27, 2022. Students of classes 10, 11 and 12 can fill the JKBOSE exam form 2023 from the official website - jkbose.nic.in. They must note that those who submit the JKBOSE exam form 2023 by the extended deadline will not be charged with late fee.

In the official notice, it has been stated that the dates for submission of online forms for classes 10th, 11th and 12th Annual (Regular) examination 2023 and JK Board renewal registration returns of classes 11th and 12th of UTs of J&K Ladakh has been extended.

JKBOSE Board Exam Form 2023 Dates

Students will have to pay a late fee of Rs 700 if they fail to make the payment before the deadline in addition to the normal fee for the 1st count of 10 days. They can check the extended dates for submission of JK Board Class 10, 11, 12 exam forms -

Events Dates Submission of JKBOSE exam form for classes 10, 11, 12 without late fees December 27, 2022 Submission of JKBOSE exam form with late fees in addition to normal fee for 1st count of 10 days January 6, 2023 Submission of JKBOSE exam form with late fees in addition to normal fee for 2nd count of 10 days January 16, 2023 Submission of renewal registration return for Classes 11, 12 January 16, 2023

How To Fill JKBOSE Board Exam Form 2023?

The JK board in a notice said, “The dates of submission of online forms for Class 10, 11, 12 annual regular examinations 2023 and renewal registration returns of Class 11, 12 has been extended.” Go through the steps to know how to apply for JK Board classes 10, 11 and 12 here -

1st Step - Go to the official website of JKBOSE - jkbose.nic.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on JK Board exam form submission link or renewal RR submission link.

3rd Step - A new page will appear on the screen. Now, click on Student's Login.

4th Step - Enter all the asked details, fill up application form and pay the fees.

5th Step - Submit the JKBOSE exam form for respective class.

6th Step - Also, download the confirmation page for further need.

