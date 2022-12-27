JK Board Exam Form 2023 Submission Window To Close Today, Register For JKBOSE 10, 11, 12 at jkbose.nic.in

JK Board Exam Form 2023: Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) will close the registration window for JK Board exam form 2023 today - December 27, 2022. Students can fill up the JK Board exam form 2023 at the official website - jkbose.nic.in. Students can also submit the JKBOSE exam form 2023 with a late fee of Rs 700 in addition to the normal fee for the first count of 10 days till January 6, 2023.

However, students who manage to submit JK Board exam form 2023 by December 27, 2022 will not be charged with late fee. Earlier, JKBOSE extended the deadline for Classes 10, 11 and 12 till December 27, 2022 without late fees. The schools are also required to submit the exam forms of the respective students by today.

JKBOSE Board Exam Form 2023 for Regular Students - Direct Link (Available Now)

JKBOSE Board Exam Renewal Registration 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Fill JKBOSE Board Exam Form 2023?

If a student fails to submit the JKBOSE board exam form today, then they will have to make a late fee payment for submitting the exam form. Go through the steps to know how to apply for JK Board classes 10, 11 and 12 here -

1st Step - Go to the official website of JKBOSE - jkbose.nic.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the JK Board exam form submission link or renewal RR submission link.

3rd Step - A new page will appear on the screen. Now, click on Student's Login.

4th Step - Enter all the asked details, fill up application form and pay the fees.

5th Step - Submit the JKBOSE exam form for respective class.

6th Step - Also, download the confirmation page for further needs.

Also, the last date of submission of JK Board examination forms with a late fee of Rs.1800 is January 16, 2022. The submission of renewal registration returns for classes 11 and 12 is also till January 16, 2023. Earlier the dates for submission of online forms for Class 10th, 11th and 12th annual (regular) examination 2023 and renewal registration returns of Classes 11 and 12 of UTs of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh was December 19.

