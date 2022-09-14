    JK Board 10th Result 2022 (OUT): JKBOSE Class 10th Result Declared at jkbose.nic.in for Kashmir Division

    JK Board 10th Result 2022 (OUT): JKBOSE has released the Jammu & Kashmir class 10th result for Kashmir division today on 13th September. Students can check their JKBOSE 10th Bi-annual Private result in online mode at jkbose.nic.in. Know how to download here. 

    Updated: Sep 14, 2022 11:53 IST
    JK Board 10th Result 2022 (OUT)
    JK Board 10th Result 2022 (OUT): As per the media updates, the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has announced the JKBOSE class 10th result 2022 for Kashmir Division today on 13th September. Students can check their JK Board 10th result on the official website - jkbose.nic.in. They are required to use their roll number and registration number to download their JK Board 10th result. 
     
    JKBOSE class 10th result has been released for the Secondary School Examination for Bi-annual Private Kashmir Division in online mode. The board conducted class 10th exams for private and bi-annual schools from 29th March to 16th April 2022 in the Kashmir Division. 
     
     
    How to Check JK Board 10th Result 2022? 
     
    The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has announced the JK Board class 10th result in online mode. To check their JKBOSE 10th marksheets, students are required to visit the official website - jkbose.nic.in. On the home page, they will have to click on - resulb tab and select - Kashmir Division. On the new page, click on - View Result of Secondary School Examination (10th Class), Session Annual Pvt/Bi-Annual 2021-22 Kashmir. 
     
    Also a direct link has been provided above to check the result. A login window will appear on the screen, enter roll number, registration number and captcha code in that and submit the details. Now, the JKBOSE 10th result for Kashmir Division will be displayed on the screen. Candidates can download and take a printout of the marksheet for future reference. 

    JKBOSE Class 11th Result 2022 

    Earlier, on 6th September the Jammu and Kashmir Board released the JKBOSE class 11 result 2022 for the Kashmir Division in online mode.  Students who have appeared for the exam can check their JK Board class 11th result by using the asked credentials in the login window. JK Board 11th results can be checked on the official portal - jkbose.ac.in.   
     

