JK Board 10th Result 2022 (OUT): JKBOSE Class 10th Result Declared at jkbose.nic.in for Kashmir Division

JK Board 10th Result 2022 (OUT): As per the media updates, the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has announced the JKBOSE class 10th result 2022 for Kashmir Division today on 13th September. Students can check their JK Board 10th result on the official website - jkbose.nic.in. They are required to use their roll number and registration number to download their JK Board 10th result.

JKBOSE class 10th result has been released for the Secondary School Examination for Bi-annual Private Kashmir Division in online mode. The board conducted class 10th exams for private and bi-annual schools from 29th March to 16th April 2022 in the Kashmir Division.

How to Check JK Board 10th Result 2022?