JKBOPEE Admission 2023: MSc Nursing 2023 Physical Counselling On August 31

JKBOPEE Counselling: Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examination will be conducting the physical round counselling for the M.Sc Nursing 2023 programme. Candidates who have scored up to 35 marks out of 120 in the Common Entrance Test (Rank 217 of the provisional merit list) can participate in the physical counselling process.

JKBOPEE will be conducting the counselling process on August 31, 2023. Eligible candidates are required to report for the counselling procedure along with relevant documents from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. All participating candidates are also required to deposit the counselling fee of Rs. 100 through POS Machines available at BOPEE office Jammu/Srinagar via credit/debit cards. Candidates failing to deposit the counselling fee will not be allowed to participate.

Documents required

When participating in the physical counselling process for the M.Sc Nursing programme candidates are required to carry with them the documents to be produced for the admissions. The list of documents to be submitted are given below.

Domicile Certificate

B.Sc. Nursing / Post Basic, B.Sc. Nursing/ B.Sc. Hons. Nursing Marks Card

One Year work experience after B.Sc. Nursing/Post Basic B.Sc. Nursing

Certificate as a registered Nurse or Registered Midwifery or equivalent with any state Nursing Council

Valid Category Certificate, if applicable

In case a candidate is not able to participate personally in the counselling procedure on the prescribed date due to unavoidable circumstances they can authorise their close family member who falls in their blood relation on the devised format of the board to participate in the counselling on their behalf. The authorised person also has to submit the authorization letter along with their identity card and Aadhar card during the counselling process. The board will close the counselling process immediately as and when the seats are filled.

