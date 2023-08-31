  1. Home
JKBOPEE Reporting of Provisionally Selected B.E, B.Tech Candidates By September 5, Check List of Documents Here

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Examination has issued a notification for provisionally selected candidates to report to allotted colleges and complete the admissions. Students are required to report with the documents by September 5, 2023. 

Updated: Aug 31, 2023 13:48 IST
JKBOPEE Admission: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Examination has released a notification for the provisionally selected candidates for admission to the B.E/ B.Tech programmes. According to the notification released, candidates allotted seats can report to the colleges by September 5, 2023. 

JKBOPEE conducted the second round of allotment results for the B.E, and B.Tech courses from August 23 to 25, 2023. The candidates provisionally allotted seats in the allotment round are advised to report to the engineering colleges for admissions along with all relevant documents and their original copies. The notification further states that the concerned heads of the institution are to complete the admission process after checking the eligibility criteria of the candidates and completing the verification process.

JKBOPEE Notification - Click Here

Documents for Verification

  • Domicile Certificate
  • Marks Certificate of 12th Class. 
  • D.O.B Certificate (10th Marks Sheet/Diploma). 
  • Category Certificate, if applicable. 
  • ID Card to verify the identity of the candidate and any other document, as required by the concerned College/Institution.

JKBOPEE 2023 Admission Notification

  • All the Heads of the Institutions/Colleges are advised to release the documents and refund the fee in favour of candidates who have been upgraded and enable them to complete the admission process within the prescribed cutoff.
  • All the Heads of the Institutions/Colleges are requested to keep their admission counters open on holidays/off days to facilitate the candidates to complete their admission process well in time. 
  • The candidature of those found to have concealed any information, his/her selection/admission shall be cancelled and a penalty shall be imposed as may be deemed proper by the board. 
  • The candidates who have been upgraded in the second round of counselling will have to join against the upgraded seat/college failing which they will not be eligible for further rounds of counselling. ` 
  • The Heads of the Institutions need to keep a record of admission and send the shortfall of the candidates, who have not completed their admission within the prescribed time mentioned above through e-mail viz coejakbopee@gmail.com & helpdeskjakbopee@gmail.com

