JKBOSE 10th Exam 2023 Starts Today for Hard Zone, Check Exam Hall Protocols Here

JKBOSE 10th exams 2023 have commenced today for the hard zone. Examinees must carry their admit card along with ID proof to the exam hall. Check the complete schedule here

Updated: Apr 8, 2023 12:19 IST
JKBOSE 10th Exams 2023: As per the official schedule, the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has begun the Class 10th board exams for hard zone today i.e. April 8, 2023. Students who are appearing in the exams must follow the important protocols in the hall. As per the timetable, the JKBOSE Class 10 exams 2023 will be conducted from April 8 to May 9, 2023. 

However, the authorities will begin the class 11th, and 12th exams from April 12 and 11, 2023 onwards. Meanwhile, students who are appearing in the JKBOSE 10th exams 2023 must carry the admit card along with a valid ID proof to the exam hall. Otherwise, they shall not be granted entry inside. Check out the complete timetable here.

JKBOSE Class 10 Datesheet 2023 for Hard Zone

JKBOSE Exam Dates 

Subjects

April 8, 2023

Agriculture/Apparels/Make-up and home furnishing/Automotive/Beauty and wellness/Health care/IT and ITES/Media and Entertainment/Physical education and sports/Plumbing/Retail/security/telecommunication/tourism and hospitality/electronics and hardware

April 10, 2023

History/geography/political science/economics and disaster management

April 13, 2023

Arabic/Kashmiri/dogri/Bhoti/Punjabi/Urdu/Hindi/Persian/Sanskrit/Computer science

April 20, 2023

General English

April 26, 2023

MathematicsPainting/Art and drawing

April 30, 2023

Urdu/Hindi

May 4, 2023

Physics, Chemistry and Life Science, Home Science

May 9, 2023

Music

JKBOSE 10th Exams 2023: Important Instructions

Students who are appearing in the class 10 exams are required to adhere to the exam day guideline in the hall. They can check out the important protocols to be followed here.

  • Students must have their hall ticket and a valid ID with them at all times, such as an aadhar card, driver's licence, passport, etc.
  • Students must arrive in the exam room at least 30 minutes prior to the start of the test.
  • Smartwatches, calculators, and other electronic devices are not permitted in the possession of students.
  • Students must wear the school uniform on the exam day
  • He or she is not permitted to leave the test room before the allotted time has passed and the invigilator has received the answer sheet.
  • Students won't be allowed to take the test if they don't follow the rules on exam day.

