JKBOSE 10th Revaluation Result 2023 Declared, Get Direct Link Here to Download PDF

JKBOSE 10th Revaluation Result 2023: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has announced the JKBOSE class 10 revaluation results for regular students. Candidates who have applied for the JKBOSE class 10 revaluation process can visit the official website of the board to check the results.

Jammu and Kashmir Board has announced the results in a pdf format. The pdf contains the name, roll number, and results of the candidates. A total of 1677 students applied for the class 10 revaluation process from which the results of 1356 students have no changes.

JKBOSE class 10 revaluation result is available on the official website - jkbose.nic.in. Candidates can also download the JKBOSE result through the link given here

JKBOSE Class 10 Revaluation Result - Click Here

How to Check the JKBOSE 10th Revaluation Result 2023

The revaluation result of the Jammu and Kashmir board class 10 students is available on the official board website. Candidates who applied for the revaluation of their class 10 answer sheets can visit the official website or follow the steps given here to check the results.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Jammu and Kashmir Board

Step 2: Click on the JKBOSE 10th revaluation link

Step 3: The result pdf will be displayed

Step 4: Search for the name and check the results

Step 5: Download the JKBOSE 10th result for further reference

Jammu and Kashmir board announced the class 10 results on June 19, 2023. According to the numbers provided a total of 1,18,791 students registered for the board exams from which 1,48,701 students cleared the exam. The overall pass percentage recorded for class 10 students is 79.89% while the pass percentage for boys and girls was 78.23% and 81.68% respectively.

