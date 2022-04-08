JKBOSE 11th Result 2022 (OUT): JK Board Class 11 Results Declared for Jammu and Leh Divisions, Check name-wise results at jkbose.nic.in

JKBOSE Class 11 Result 2022 (OUT): Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has officially announced the JKBOSE 11th Result 2022 for the Jammu and Leh Division Students. According to the update, the JK Board Class 11 Results were declared on 7th April – Thursday for students of these two divisions. JKBOSE Class 11 results for Jammu Division (Winter Zone) and Leh division have been announced online and made available to the students in the form of digital scorecards via the official website – jkbose.ac.in. Alternatively, candidates can also click on the link provided below to access them.

Check JKBOSE Class 11 Result 2022 for Jammu Division – Direct Link (Available Now)

Check JKBOSE Class 11 Result 2022 for Leh Division – Direct Link (Available Now)

Keep Admit Cards Ready

With the JKBOSE Class 11 Result, 2022 declared, students will be able to check them online using their exam roll number provided on the hall tickets. Therefore, students are advised to keep their hall tickets and exam roll number ready before starting to check the JKBOSE Class 11 Results 2022 online. The JKBOSE Class 11 Results will be available on the official website in the form of a digital scorecard which will contain the marks allotted to them in each subject along with their result status.

How to check JKBOSE Class 11 Results 2022 online?

Taking into account the convenience factor the convenience factor for the students, students are advised to follow the simple steps listed below:

Step 1: Log onto the exam portal – jkbose.nic.in

Step 2: Find and click on Link for Results in the top menu

Step 3: You will be taken to a new page with links for Plus One Jammu and Leh Region

Step 4: On the next page, enter your roll number in concerned fields

Step 5: Enter the security code displayed on the screen

Step 6: Verify all the details and click on the submit button

Step 7: Your JKBOSE Class 11 Result scorecard will be displayed on the screen

Step 8: Download the result scorecard and save it on your device for future reference

Candidates should note that the online publication of JKBOSE Class 11 Results are only for informational purposes. The original mark sheets with passing certificates will be given to them from their respective schools.

