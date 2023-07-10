JKBOSE 11th Result 2023 Declared; Download Marksheet at jkbose.nic.in

JKBOSE 11th Result 2023: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the class 11 results by this week. The result link is activated, students who appeared in the exams can download their scorecards on the official website: jkbose.nic.in by entering the login details: roll number and registration number.

The board has released the JKBOSE 11th result 2023 for both regular and private students. JKBOSE inter exams were held in May and April. Students must note that they can also check out the results on external websites such as indiaresults.com.

JKBOSE 11th Result 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to get the scorecard is given below:

JKBOSE Result 2023 Official Link Click Here

How to Check JKBOSE 11th Result 2023 by Roll Number?

Students can check out their scorecards by following the instructions given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website: jkbose.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the JKBOSE result 2023 class 11 link

Step 3: Enter the roll number and registration number

Step 4: The results will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout

How to Check JKBOSE Results 2023 Class 11 Via SMS?

In case of a website crash, students can get their mark sheets in offline mode by following the below instructions:

Type JKBOSE11 (ROLL NO).

Now, send it to 5676750.

JKBOSE Class 11 Result 2023 will be sent to your mobile number.

JKBOSE 11th Result 2023 Overview Board Name Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) Class 11th Exam Duration April to May 2023 JKBOSE Class 11 Result Date 2023 July 10, 2023 (OUT) Official Website jkbose.nic.in Different Ways to Check Results Official Website

External Websites

SMS

Also Read: Schools closed due to heavy rain, check list of cities that ordered holidays for educational institutions