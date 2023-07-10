  1. Home
JKBOSE 11th Result 2023 Declared; Download Marksheet at jkbose.nic.in

JKBOSE 11th result 2023 is out on jkbose.nic.in. Regular and private students can download their scorecards by entering the roll number and registration number. Get direct link here.

jagran josh
Updated: Jul 10, 2023 18:33 IST
JKBOSE 11th Result 2023: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the class 11 results by this week. The result link is activated, students who appeared in the exams can download their scorecards on the official website: jkbose.nic.in by entering the login details: roll number and registration number. 

The board has released the JKBOSE 11th result 2023 for both regular and private students. JKBOSE inter exams were held in May and April. Students must note that they can also check out the results on external websites such as indiaresults.com.

JKBOSE 11th Result 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to get the scorecard is given below:

JKBOSE Result 2023 Official Link

Click Here

How to Check JKBOSE 11th Result 2023 by Roll Number?

Students can check out their scorecards by following the instructions  given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website: jkbose.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the JKBOSE result 2023 class 11 link

Step 3: Enter the roll number and registration number

Step 4: The results will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout

How to Check JKBOSE Results 2023 Class 11 Via SMS?

In case of a website crash, students can get their mark sheets in offline mode by following the below instructions:

  • Type JKBOSE11 (ROLL NO).
  • Now, send it to 5676750.
  • JKBOSE Class 11 Result 2023 will be sent to your mobile number.

JKBOSE 11th Result 2023 Overview

Board Name

Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) 

Class

11th

Exam Duration 

April to May 2023

JKBOSE Class 11 Result Date 2023

July 10, 2023 (OUT)

Official Website

jkbose.nic.in

Different Ways to Check Results
  • Official Website
  • External Websites
  • SMS

