    JKBOSE 12th Result 2022 Announced: Girls Outperform Boys, Overall 70% Students Pass in Jammu Region

    In JKBOSE Class 12 Result 2022, its has been recorded that, overall 70% students have passed in Jammu region. The online JKBOSE 12th result 2022 for science, arts and commerce has been released at jkbose.nic.in. Check pass percentage here 

    Updated: Jul 1, 2022 13:32 IST
    JKBOSE 12th Result 2022 Announced
    JKBOSE 12th Result 2022 (OUT): The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) has released the JK Board 12th class results 2022 for the Jammu Region in the Summer Zone region. Along with the announcement of JKBOSE result, the board has also released the statistics and pass percentage. Students can check their JKBOSE 12th result 2022 for science, arts and commerce on the official website - jkbose.nic.in. They need to use their roll number to check their result. 
     
    As per the details shared by the Jammu and Kashmir Board, a student needs to score minimum 35% marks in aggregate to pass in the higher secondary Part II exam. As per the released data, 70% of the students passed the exam and girls outshone the boys. Also, 75 percent of the students got distinctions and 60% of them have secured first-class marks. 
     

    Key Statistics of JKBOSE 12th Result 2022

    Overview 

    Percentage

    Total Students Pass

    70%

    Students with distinction

    75%

    Students with first-division

    60%
     

    JKBOSE 12th Result 2022 Toppers - Stream-Wise 

    Bhargav Gupta of Boys' Higher Secondary School, Bakshi Nagar shared the first position with six others in the science stream. Ishika Khajuria secured the top spot in arts, along with four others. Vanshika Mishra secured the first position in commerce. 
     

    Name 

    Stream

    Percentage

    Bhargav Gupta

    Science 

    99.6%

    Manpreet Kour

    Science 

    99.6%

    Shivam Sharma

    Science 

    99.6%

    Shiveet Raina

    Science 

    99.6%

    Deepti

    Science 

    99.6%

    Ishika Khajuria 

    Arts 

    98.8%

    Jiya Pathania

    Arts 

    98.8%

    Palak Mahajan

    Arts 

    98.8%

    Shakshi Sharma

    Arts 

    98.8%

    Vanshika Mishra

    Commerce

    99.4%

    How to check JKBOSE 12th Result 2022 for Jammu Region?

    The Jammu and Kashmir Board has announced the Higher Secondary Part II results online via the official website - jkbose.nic.in. Students who have appeared for the exam can check their individual JK Board 12th results scorecard by logging onto the portal. After logging on the portal, students will find link for JKBOSE Class 12 results on the homepage. Now, students need to enter their exam roll number and registration number, security captcha code displayed on the screen and submit the details. The JKBOSE 12th result 2022 scorecard will be displayed on the screen. 

