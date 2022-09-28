JKBOSE Annual Regular Exams 2023 To Be Held in March for All Divisions, Check JK Board Exam Notice Here

JKBOSE Exam 2023: As per the recent updates, the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has released the dates for the next year’s board examination. As per the official notice released and based on the uniform academic calendar for all the divisions (Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh), the JKBOSE annual regular exams for classes 10th, 11th and 12th will be conducted in March 2023.

Also, the JK Board annual regular examinations of areas of Union Territory of J&K, UT of Ladakh will be conducted in April 2023. The complete JKBOSE datesheet will be released later on the official website. This time, no separate Jammu or Kashmir or Ladakh datesheets will be released. Only two JKBOSE exam datesheet will be released one for regular zones and other one for hard zones.

JKBOSE Exam 2023 Datesheet

As of now, only the month of examination has been mentioned in the official notice that has been released. As per the tentative schedule, the JKBOSE class 12th annual regular exam 2023 is expected to commence in the first week of March whereas class 11th exam will begin from the last week of March 2023. The JK Board Annual Private or Bi-annual exam for the UT of Jammu & Kashmir, UT of Ladakh will be conducted in August 2023.

As per the tentative schedule, the JKBOSE bi-annual exam will be conducted in 3rd week of August for class 10 whereas for JK Board classes 11th and 12th, the exam will be held in the last week of August and 1st week of August respectively. The complete schedule with dates and other information will be released later by the authorities.

JKBOSE Exam Form Dates

According to the notice released, the students will be able to submit the JKBOSE class 10th exam forms from first week of December 2022. For JK Board classes 11th and 12th, the examination forms can be submitted in the third week of December 2022. The exact dates for JKBOSE exam form submission will be released soon now.

JKBOSE Results 2023

As per the Uniform Academic Calendar released by JKBOSE, the tentative date for the announcement of result has also been released. It has been mentioned that the JK Board results for all the divisions will be released together in June 2023. Also, the Annual Private or Bi-annual examination result for the UT of Jammu & Kashmir, UT of Ladakh will be announced in October.

JKBOSE 12th result 2023 for Annual regular exams is expected to be released in the second week of June, whereas the JK Board results for Class 10th and 11th is expected to be released in the third week of June and last week of June respectively.