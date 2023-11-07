JKBOSE Board Exam 2024 To Be Held in March and June, Check Class 10, 12 Academic Calendar Here

JKBOSE Board Exam 2024: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has released the class 10th and 12th academic calendar 2023-24 pdf. Students can check the dates of winter vacations, availability of application forms and commencement of board exams for the Jammu and Kashmir division.

As per the academic calendar, the JKBOSE class 10 board exam application form 2024 will be released in the first week of December, whereas the class 12 registration from will be available from the third week of November on the official website: jkbose.nic.in.

The board exams for JKBOSE classes 10th and 12th will be held in the second week of March and for the Kashmir division, it will be conducted in the third week of June. Along with the exam schedule, the board has announced the winter and summer holidays for the academic year 2023-34.

JKBOSE Class 10, 12 Academic Calendar 2023-24

The tentative exam schedule for the March session for regular students of UT of Jammu and Kashmir has been released. Students of class 10th and 12th can check the table to know the important dates:

Name of the exam Tentative exam schedule Submission of online admission-cum-permission forms, enrollment to JKBOSE for examination Class 10: From first week of December Class 11: From third week of December Class 12: From third week of November Calendar for conduct of examination for Jammu-Kashmir divisions excluding hard, difficult areas Class 10: From second week of March Class 11: From the last week of March Class 12: From first week of March Declaration of results for both Jammu and Kashmir divisions and UT of Ladakh and hard zone areas of Jammu division and Kashmir Divisions Class 10: In the third week of June Class 11: In the last week of June Class 12: In the second week of June

JKBOSE Winter and Summer Holidays 2023-24

As per the academic calendar, the JK Board winter vacation will begin on December 25 and conclude on January 6, 2024. The summer vacation for the students will commence from June 8 to July 22, 2024. Students can check the JKBOSE academic calendar 2023-24 online at the official website: jkbose.nic.in.

