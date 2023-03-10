JKBOSE Exam 2023: Music Exam Dates Revised, Check Datesheet Here

JKBOSE Class 10 Board Exam Dates 2023: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has revised the JKBOSE Class 10th board exam date of the Music subject. As per the recent updates, the JKBOSE board will now conduct the Music exam on March 26, 2023, which was earlier scheduled to be conducted on March 25, 2023.

According to the official notification, the examination for subjects i.e. Mathematics, Painting, Art and Drawing will be conducted on the scheduled date, March 25, 2023.

Notification Regarding Change of Date of JKBOSE Class 10 Music Exam - Direct Link

JKBOSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2023

Students who are appearing for the JKBOSE Class 10 board examinations 2023 can check the revised datesheet in the table given below:

Subjects Dates Vocational Subjects (Agriculture, Apparel, Makeup and Home Furnishing, Automotive, Beauty and Wellness, Health Care, IT and ITES, Media and Entertainment, Physical Education and Sports, Plumbing, Retail, Security, Telecommunication, Tourism and Hospitality, Electronics and Hardware) March 9, 2023 English March 13, 2023 Hindi, Urdu March 16, 2023 Science (Physics, Chemistry, Life Science), Home Science March 19, 2023 Mathematics, Painting, Art and Drawing March 25, 2023 Music March 26, 2023 Additional/ Optional subjects (Arabic, Urdu, Dogri, Kashmiri, Bhoti, Hindi, Persian, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Computer Science) March 31, 2023 Social Science (History, Geography, Political Science, Economics, Disaster

Management and Road Safety Education) March 5, 2023

JKBOSE Class 10 Board Exam 2023

According to the official notification, candidates are advised to read all the important information available on the JKBOSE Class 10 Board Exam Admit Card. It is advisable for the candidates to not carry any kind of material including electronic gadgets such as mobile phones, headphones etc at the exam centre.

Also Read: IIT Madras Launches Second Cohort of Online Emobility Certificate Programme, Check Details Here