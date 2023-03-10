    JKBOSE Exam 2023: Music Exam Dates Revised, Check Datesheet Here

    JKBOSE Board Exam 2023: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has revised the JKBOSE Class 10th board exam date of the Music subject. Check revised datesheet here

    Updated: Mar 10, 2023 16:30 IST
    JKBOSE Board Exam 2023
    JKBOSE Board Exam 2023

    JKBOSE Class 10 Board Exam Dates 2023: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has revised the JKBOSE Class 10th board exam date of the Music subject. As per the recent updates, the JKBOSE board will now conduct the Music exam on March 26, 2023, which was earlier scheduled to be conducted on March 25, 2023.

    According to the official notification, the examination for subjects i.e. Mathematics, Painting, Art and Drawing will be conducted on the scheduled date, March 25, 2023.

    Notification Regarding Change of Date of JKBOSE Class 10 Music Exam - Direct Link

    JKBOSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2023

    Students who are appearing for the JKBOSE Class 10 board examinations 2023 can check the revised datesheet in the table given below:

    Subjects

    Dates

    Vocational Subjects

    (Agriculture, Apparel, Makeup and Home Furnishing, Automotive, Beauty and Wellness, Health Care, IT and ITES, Media and Entertainment, Physical Education and Sports, Plumbing, Retail, Security, Telecommunication, Tourism and Hospitality, Electronics and Hardware)

    March 9, 2023

    English

    March 13, 2023

    Hindi, Urdu

    March 16, 2023

    Science (Physics, Chemistry, Life Science), Home Science

    March 19, 2023

    Mathematics, Painting, Art and Drawing

    March 25, 2023

    Music

    March 26, 2023

    Additional/ Optional subjects

    (Arabic, Urdu,  Dogri, Kashmiri,  Bhoti, Hindi, Persian, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Computer Science)

    March 31, 2023

    Social Science 

    (History, Geography, Political Science, Economics, Disaster
    Management and Road Safety Education)

    March 5, 2023

    JKBOSE Class 10 Board Exam 2023

    According to the official notification, candidates are advised to read all the important information available on the JKBOSE Class 10 Board Exam Admit Card. It is advisable for the candidates to not carry any kind of material including electronic gadgets such as mobile phones, headphones etc at the exam centre.

