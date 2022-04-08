JKCET 2022 Application Date Extended, Apply on or before 21st April at jkbopee.gov.in

JKCET 2022 Application Date Extended: Adhering to the requests of the students and candidates, the Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (JKBOPEE) has ordered an extension in the application timeline for JKCET 2022 state-level entrance exam. According to the updated timeline, the JKCET 2022 application process will now continue until 21st April 2022. Earlier, the application process was slated to conclude on 7th April 2022. With nearly two more weeks available the complete the registration and application process, candidates are now advised to complete the same by logging onto the exam portal – jkbopee.gov.in. Alternatively, a direct link to the registration page of the website is also linked below:

JKCET 2022 Exam on 22nd May

While the exam conducting authority i.e., JKBOPEE has extended the application timeline for the JKCET 2022 exam, it has not altered the exam date or any other events which are part of the schedule. In line with this, candidates should note that JKCET 2022 will be held on 22nd May 2022 as an offline or pen-and-paper based test. JKCET 2022 is being used as a state-level entrance exam to screen candidates for admission to BE/BTech programme in colleges based in Jammu and Kashmir. Therefore, all engineering aspirants who are seeking admission to participating institutes need to appear for the exam.

How to Apply for JKCET 2022 online?

Like all major engineering entrance exams, the JKCET 2022 application process is being offered in a completely online format. Candidates will need to log onto the exam portal – jkbopee.gov.in in order to register themselves on the website. The detailed process has been explained below:

Step 1: Log onto the exam portal – jkbopee.gov.in

Following the complete registration period for JKCET 2022, the exam authority is expected to open the application correction window, allowing candidates to edit mistakes in the application form.

