JKCET 2023 Dates Announced, BTech Registration To Begin From April 4 at jkbopee.gov.in

JKCET 2023 Dates (OUT): As per the recent updates, the Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examination (JKBOPEE) has released the tentative date of the Jammu and Kashmir Common Entrance Test (JKCET) 2023 today. Candidates can check and download the tentative JKCET dates 2023 at jkbopee.gov.in. As per the schedule, the JKCET exam will be conducted on May 28, 2023.

Also, registration for JKCET will commence on April 4, 2023. The last date to fill out the application form for JK Common Entrance Test is April 24, 2023. Candidates willing to get admission to BE/BTech programme in the government and private colleges of Jammu and Kashmir can register for JKCET.

JKCET 2023 Dates

As per the official notice - “The above schedule has been notified only to provide information to the general public/ candidates in advance and is purely tentative and is subject to change(s) as may be deemed necessary by the Board.”

Events Dates (Tentative) JKCET application/registration forms April 4, 2023 Last date to submit JKCET application forms April 24, 2023 JKCET May 28, 2023 JKCET result Within Ten days from the date of the examination

How To Fill JKCET 2023 Application Form?

Only eligible candidates can fill up the JKCET application form in online mode. The JKCET application process includes - registration, filling out the form, uploading documents and payment of the fee. Check steps below -

1st Step - Go to the official website - jkbopee.gov.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the direct link to fill JKCET application form.

3rd Step - Now, register by entering all the details.

4th Step - Login and fill up the complete JKCET application form.

5th Step - Upload the specified documents and pay the application fees.

6th Step - Before final submission, go through the online form and submit the same.

