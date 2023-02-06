    JKCET 2023 Dates Announced, BTech Registration To Begin From April 4 at jkbopee.gov.in

    JKCET 2023 Dates (OUT): JKBOPEE has announced the tentative date of Jammu and Kashmir Common Entrance Test 2023 at jkbopee.gov.in. As per the schedule, the JKCET 2023 will be held on May 28, 2023. Check complete schedule here

    Updated: Feb 6, 2023 19:03 IST
    JKCET 2023 Dates Announced
    JKCET 2023 Dates Announced

    JKCET 2023 Dates (OUT): As per the recent updates, the Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examination (JKBOPEE) has released the tentative date of the Jammu and Kashmir Common Entrance Test (JKCET) 2023 today. Candidates can check and download the tentative JKCET dates 2023 at jkbopee.gov.in. As per the schedule, the JKCET exam will be conducted on May 28, 2023. 

    Also, registration for JKCET will commence on April 4, 2023. The last date to fill out the application form for JK Common Entrance Test is April 24, 2023. Candidates willing to get admission to BE/BTech programme in the government and private colleges of Jammu and Kashmir can register for JKCET.  

    JKCET 2023 Dates 

    As per the official notice - “The above schedule has been notified only to provide information to the general public/ candidates in advance and is purely tentative and is subject to change(s) as may be deemed necessary by the Board.” 

    Events

    Dates (Tentative)

    JKCET application/registration forms

    April 4, 2023

    Last date to submit JKCET application forms

    April 24, 2023

    JKCET 

    May 28, 2023

    JKCET result

    Within Ten days from the date of the examination

    How To Fill JKCET 2023 Application Form? 

    Only eligible candidates can fill up the JKCET application form in online mode. The JKCET application process includes - registration, filling out the form, uploading documents and payment of the fee. Check steps below - 

    • 1st Step - Go to the official website - jkbopee.gov.in.
    • 2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the direct link to fill JKCET application form.
    • 3rd Step - Now, register by entering all the details.
    • 4th Step - Login and fill up the complete JKCET application form.
    • 5th Step - Upload the specified documents and pay the application fees.
    • 6th Step - Before final submission, go through the online form and submit the same.  

    Also Read: COMEDK UGET 2023 Registration from Feb 15, Check Exam Dates Here

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification