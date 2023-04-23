  1. Home
JKCET 2023 Registrations Extended, Check New Dates Here

JKBOPEE has extended the registrations for JKCET exam 2023. Candidates who are interested in applying for the exam and have not registered yet can apply at jkbopee.gov.in. Check extended date here

jagran josh
Updated: Apr 23, 2023 15:29 IST
JKCET 2023: As per the latest updates, the Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examination (JKBOPEE) has extended the registrations for JKCET exam. According to the official notification, candidates can now submit their applications till April 30, 2023, earlier the last date of registrations was April 24, 2023. Candidates who are interested in applying for the JKCET exam and have not registered yet can apply at jkbopee.gov.in.

Those candidates who are wishing to get admission into Bachelor of Engineering and Technology courses are required to make the payment of Rs 1,200 as an application fee. As per the official schedule, the JKCET 2023 exam will be conducted on May 28, 2023, (tentatively). Candidates are advised to read the information brochure carefully before submitting the registration form.

JKCET 2023 Registrations - Direct Link (Click Here)

JKCET 2023 Exam Details 

As per the details given in the information brochure, the entrance exam will have a single paper consisting of Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics with a total of 180 questions i.e. 60 questions from each section. Candidates will get three hours to complete the examination. Moreover, the MCQ-based questions carry one mark each and there will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each incorrect answer.

Check the official notice here

How to fill the JKCET application form 2023?

Eligible candidates who are appearing for the JKCET examination can go through the steps mentioned below to complete the registration process.

Step 1: Go to the official website of JKCET i.e. jkbopee.gov.in 

Step 2: Complete the JKCET registration process 

Step 3: Enter all the details in the application form as mentioned

Step 4: Make the online payment of application fee as prescribed 

Step 5: Upload the valid documents as asked

Step 6: Go through the entire application form and then click on submit

Step 7: Download the JKCET 2023 application confirmation page for future reference

