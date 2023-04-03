JKCET 2023: Registrations to Commence Tomorrow, Get Application Steps Here

  1. Home
JKCET 2023: The JKBOPEE will start the registration process for its JK Common Entrance Test (CET) 2023 from tomorrow, April 4, 2023. Candidates interested in applying for the JKCET 2023 exam can register themselves by visiting the official website- jkbopee.gov.in. Check complete details here

Updated: Apr 3, 2023 17:57 IST
JKCET 2023: As per the recent updates, the Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examination (JKBOPEE) will start the registration process for its JK Common Entrance Test (CET) 2023 from tomorrow, April 4, 2023, in online mode. Those candidates who are interested in applying for the JKCET 2023 exam to secure admission into various engineering and technology courses can register themselves by filling out the registration form through the official website- jkbopee.gov.in. 

According to the official exam schedule, the last date to apply for the JKCET 2023 exam is April 24. It is advisable for the candidates to submit the application form before the specified deadline. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria and other important details on the JKBOPEE's website.

JKCET 2023 Registrations - Direct Link (Available Soon)

JKCET 2023 Important Dates

Candidates who are appearing for the JKCET 2023 examination can check the important dates in the table given below.

Events

Dates

JKCET 2023 Registrations Commence

April 4, 2023

Last date to submit the JKCET 2023 registration form 2023

April 24, 2023

JKCET 2023 Registration Fees

According to the information available on the website, candidates are required to make the online payment of Rs 1,000 as an admission application fee. They can pay the online registration fee through National Credit Card/Debit Card/ Net banking.

How to Apply for JKCET 2023?

Candidates interested in applying for the JKCET 2023 examination can follow the below-given steps to complete the registration process.

Step 1: Visit JKBOPEE’s official website- jkbopee.gov.in

Step 2: Look for the Exam tab available on the homepage

Step 3: Now, click on the Common Entrance Test (CET) Engineering tab and then click on the registration link available 

Step 4: Enter all the required details as asked

Step 5: Login using the newly made credentials and then fill out the registration form

Step 6: Upload all the necessary documents in the prescribed format

Step 7: Make the online payment of the JKCET 2023 registration fee as mentioned

Step 8: Go through the entire JKCET application form 2023 and then click on the submit button to proceed further

Step 9: Download the JKCET 2023 registration form confirmation page 

Step 10: Take a few printouts of the JKCET application form 2023 for future reference

