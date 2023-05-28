  1. Home
JKCET Registration 2023 Window Reopens, Get Direct Link To Apply

JKBOPEE has re-opened the application form for JKCET 2023 in online mode. Candidates who have not registered yet can fill out the registration form by entering the required details by June 5, 2023,  from the official website- jkbopee.gov.in. Check details here

jagran josh
Updated: May 28, 2023 13:03 IST
JKCET Registrations 2023: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Exam (JKBOPEE) has re-opened the application form for JKCET 2023 in online mode. Candidates who are interested in applying and have not registered yet can fill out the registration form by entering the required details from the official website- jkbopee.gov.in.

As per the official notification, the last date to apply for the JKCET 2023 is June 5. those students who have not filled out their application forms earlier are advised to submit the online application form within the prescribed dates as no further extensions will be provided by the examination authorities.

JKCET 2023 Registrations - Direct Link (Click Here)

What are the documents required to register for JKCET exam 2023?

Candidates can check the list of documents required at the time of JKCET 2023 registrations.

  • Candidate's photograph
  • Scanned copy of the candidate's signature
  • Valid certificates
  • Scanned copy of candidate's left thumb impression

Check JKCET 2023 Official Notification Here

How to fill out the JKCET application form 2023?

Students can follow the below-given steps to know how to submit the Jammu and Kashmir Common Entrance Test application form online.

Step 1: Visit the official website of JKCET- jkbopee.gov.in. 

Step 2: Click on the direct link available to fill out the JKCET application form 

Step 3: Fill out all the details such as name, date of birth, phone number etc, as asked

Step 4: Now, make the online payment of JKCET 2023 application fee through a debit or credit card

Step 5: After this, upload the required documents in the given format

Step 6: Go through the entire registration form and then download it for future use

