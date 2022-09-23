JMI Admission 2022: Jamia Millia Islamia Reopens Registration Portal For CUET UG Courses Till 26 September

JMI Admission 2022: As per the updates, the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has reopened the registration portal for three days for undergraduate (UG) admission 2022 through CUET 2022. The university has reopened the admission portal after receiving requests from students. The portal will remain open till 26th September 2022. According to a university, this is the last chance for registration for JMI admission. They can apply for UG admission to 10 courses through the newly-introduced CUET at jmicoe.in.

JMI Admission 2022 Official Notification

As per the official notification - "On the repeated requests from some of the stakeholders and in continuation.. the online portal of Jamia Millia Islamia examinations' website has been opened for the fourth time for registration at JMI from 23.09.2022 to 26.09.2022 for the undergraduate programs of the JMI whose tests have been conducted by CUET."

JMI Admission 2022 Through CUET Scores

As per officials, candidates will be given admission in JMI through CUET scores to these courses - BA (Hons) Turkish Language and Literature, BA (Hons) Economics, BA (Hons) Spanish and Latin American Studies, BA (Hons) Sanskrit, BA (Hons) French and Francophone Studies, BA ( Hons) History, BA(Hons) Hindi, BSc Biotechnology, BVoc (Solar Energy), and BSc (Hons) Physics.

JMI Admission Merit List 2022

Earlier, after the announcement of CUET result 2022, NTA informed that the merit list will be released by participating universities which will be prepared based on the CUET-UG scorecard. Further, JMI stated that they will release a merit list based on the normalised CUET scores as soon as the NTA will provide them with score cards of students. The university is expected to begin classes for students admitted in these courses from 6th October 2022.