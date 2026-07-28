JMI Admission 2026-27: Jamia Opens Applications for 49 Distance and Online Courses; Apply by August 10
Jamia Millia Islamia has started JMI Admission 2026-27 for 49 distance and online courses through CDOE. Check eligibility, programmes offered, selection process, last date, and how to apply online before August 10.
Jamia Millia Islamia, JMI has started the admission process for 49 distance and online programmes for the 2026-27 academic session through its Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE). Eligible candidates can submit their online applications till August 10, 2026, through the university's admission website.
The university is offering admissions under both Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and Online Learning (OL)modes across undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, and certificate programmes. The initiative is aimed at providing flexible learning opportunities to students and working professionals who wish to pursue higher education remotely.
JMI Distance & Online Admission 2026: Key Highlights
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
University
|
Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI)
|
Academic Session
|
2026-27
|
Admission Mode
|
Distance (ODL) & Online Learning
|
Number of Courses
|
49
|
Conducting Body
|
Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE)
|
Last Date to Apply
|
August 10, 2026
|
Application Mode
|
Online
Programmes Offered
JMI's CDOE is offering admissions to a wide range of programmes, including:
- Undergraduate (UG) courses
- Postgraduate (PG) courses
- Diploma programmes
- Postgraduate Diploma courses
- Certificate programmes
The university has also introduced new programmes in select disciplines, expanding opportunities for learners seeking flexible and career-oriented education.
JMI Admissions 2026-27: Eligibility Criteria
The eligibility requirements vary depending on the programme selected.
- UG Programmes: Candidates should have passed Class 12 or an equivalent examination from a recognised board.
- PG Programmes: Applicants must possess a bachelor's degree from a recognised university in the relevant discipline.
Professional and diploma courses may have additional eligibility conditions as specified in the admission prospectus.
How to Apply for JMI Admission 2026-27?
- Visit the official website
- Click on the Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE) Admissions 2026-27 link
- Register using a valid email ID and mobile number
- Fill in the online application form with the required details
- Upload the necessary documents
- Pay the applicable application fee
- Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference
JMI Admissions 2026-27: Selection Process
Admissions will be based on the eligibility criteria prescribed for each programme. For most courses, eligible candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their qualifying examination. Shortlisted applicants will receive admission confirmation on their registered email IDs, followed by document verification as per the university schedule.
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.