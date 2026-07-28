JMI Admission 2026-27: Jamia Opens Applications for 49 Distance and Online Courses; Apply by August 10

Jamia Millia Islamia has started JMI Admission 2026-27 for 49 distance and online courses through CDOE. Check eligibility, programmes offered, selection process, last date, and how to apply online before August 10.

Jamia Millia Islamia, JMI has started the admission process for 49 distance and online programmes for the 2026-27 academic session through its Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE). Eligible candidates can submit their online applications till August 10, 2026, through the university's admission website. The university is offering admissions under both Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and Online Learning (OL)modes across undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, and certificate programmes. The initiative is aimed at providing flexible learning opportunities to students and working professionals who wish to pursue higher education remotely. JMI Distance & Online Admission 2026: Key Highlights Particulars Details University Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) Academic Session 2026-27 Admission Mode Distance (ODL) & Online Learning Number of Courses 49 Conducting Body Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE) Last Date to Apply August 10, 2026 Application Mode Online

Programmes Offered JMI's CDOE is offering admissions to a wide range of programmes, including: Undergraduate (UG) courses

Postgraduate (PG) courses

Diploma programmes

Postgraduate Diploma courses

Certificate programmes The university has also introduced new programmes in select disciplines, expanding opportunities for learners seeking flexible and career-oriented education. JMI Admissions 2026-27: Eligibility Criteria The eligibility requirements vary depending on the programme selected. UG Programmes: Candidates should have passed Class 12 or an equivalent examination from a recognised board.

PG Programmes: Applicants must possess a bachelor's degree from a recognised university in the relevant discipline. Professional and diploma courses may have additional eligibility conditions as specified in the admission prospectus.