JMI Admissions 2022: Jamia Millia Islamia adopts CUET 2022 for UG Admissions, Check List of Courses Here

JMI Admission 2022: With CUET 2022 Official Notification out, more and more universities have shown interest in adopting the entrance test as a common screening mechanism for UG admission. The latest join this list is Jamia Millia Islamia – one of the most well-known and sought-after universities in Delhi and India. According to media reports, Jamia Millia Islamia University Administration has decided to adopt the Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET 2022) as a centralized testing method to screen students for admission to UG courses offered by it. The CUET 2022 adopting will be applicable to 8 UG courses offered by the varsity for the 2022-23 academic session.

Admission to 8 Courses to be Based on CUET 2022

While other details are still awaited, going by the initial reports, a total of 8 courses have been added to the list of programmes for which admission process will streamlined through CUET 2022. For the rest of the undergraduate courses, the university will conduct the admission process as per its own regulations and rules. The detailed list about the courses for which JMI Admission 2022 will be held as per CUET 2022 scores is given below:

BA Hons (Hindi) BA Hons (Sanskrit) BA Hons (French and Francophone Studies) BA Hons (Spanish and Latin American Studies) BA Hons (Economics) BA Hons (History) BSc in Biotechnology B Voc (Solar Energy)

50% Seats Reserved for Minority Community

With the adoption of CUET 2022 as the centralized admission test for 8 courses, the university-specific exam test which was being held by JMI will not be organized anymore. However, despite the adoption of CUET 2022 for the admission process, the reservation of seats for the minority community will continue. As per the details shared, 50% of seats will be reserved for students from minority communities under the admission process guidelines.

Admission to BTech / BDS Programmes as per JEE Main / NEET 2022

While adopting of CUET 2022 by JMI comes across as a new development, prior to this as well the university has had a precedent of using entrance test scores for JMI Admission Process. Currently, the university considers JEE Main score for admission to B.Tech i.e., engineering programmes offered by the university. On similar lines, the varsity also admits students to BDS programme on the basis of NEET exam score. For students who are seeking admission to B.Tech and BDS programmes, need to fill in admission form for the respective entrance test as well as university admission form as well.

