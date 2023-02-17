    JMI Invites Applications for Skill-Based Short Term Courses, Know How to Apply Here

    Updated: Feb 17, 2023 12:54 IST
    JMI Short-term Skilled-Based Courses: As per the latest updates, Jamia Millia Islamia’s Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CIE) has launched three months skill based short-term courses. They are available in both online and offline modes with an evening shift for working professionals with placement support. Those who wish to pursue the short-term courses can register themselves on the official website i.e. jmi.ac.in

    Working professionals, university students, entrepreneurs, job seekers, and school dropouts can apply for the courses. The course also promises employment opportunities to the candidates. However, aspirants must apply for the programmes before the deadline i.e. March 20, 2023.

    JMI Short-term Skill Based Courses List

    Programmes 

    Duration

    Mode

    Fee structure

    Basics of digital marketing

    Three months (50 hours)

    Online

    Rs 5,000

    Basics of web designing

    Six months (150 hours)

    Online

    Rs 8,000

    Advanced tailoring and embroidery

    Three months

    Offline

    Rs 6,000

    Basics of tailoring and embroidery

    Three months

    Offline

    Rs 3,000

    Basics of beautician training

    Three months

    Offline

    Rs 3,000

    Advanced beautician training

    Three months

    Offline

    Rs 6,000

    Bakery training

    Three months

    Offline

    Rs 3,000

    Computer hardware and networking

    Three months

    Offline

    Rs 3,000

    How to Apply for JMI Short-term Courses?

    Aspirants can apply for JMI’s short-term courses till March 20. They have to fill out a google form as a part of the registration process. Candidates can check out the steps to register here-

    Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. jmi.ac.in

    Step 2: On the homepage, click on JMI Short-term courses applications link

    Step 3: Now, fill out the google form as per your preferences

    Step 4: Click on the submit button

    Step 5: A copy of the responses will be sent to your email

