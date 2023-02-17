JMI Invites Applications for Skill-Based Short Term Courses, Know How to Apply Here

JMI Short-term Skilled-Based Courses: As per the latest updates, Jamia Millia Islamia’s Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CIE) has launched three months skill based short-term courses. They are available in both online and offline modes with an evening shift for working professionals with placement support. Those who wish to pursue the short-term courses can register themselves on the official website i.e. jmi.ac.in

Working professionals, university students, entrepreneurs, job seekers, and school dropouts can apply for the courses. The course also promises employment opportunities to the candidates. However, aspirants must apply for the programmes before the deadline i.e. March 20, 2023.

JMI Short-term Skill Based Courses List

Programmes Duration Mode Fee structure Basics of digital marketing Three months (50 hours) Online Rs 5,000 Basics of web designing Six months (150 hours) Online Rs 8,000 Advanced tailoring and embroidery Three months Offline Rs 6,000 Basics of tailoring and embroidery Three months Offline Rs 3,000 Basics of beautician training Three months Offline Rs 3,000 Advanced beautician training Three months Offline Rs 6,000 Bakery training Three months Offline Rs 3,000 Computer hardware and networking Three months Offline Rs 3,000

How to Apply for JMI Short-term Courses?

Aspirants can apply for JMI’s short-term courses till March 20. They have to fill out a google form as a part of the registration process. Candidates can check out the steps to register here-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. jmi.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on JMI Short-term courses applications link

Step 3: Now, fill out the google form as per your preferences

Step 4: Click on the submit button

Step 5: A copy of the responses will be sent to your email

Also Read: AMU Admissions 2023: Varsity not to adopt CUET for Admissions, Check Details Here