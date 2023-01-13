JMI Placements 2023: Increase in International Offers, More than 350 Students Get Placed

JMI Placements 2023: Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has recently organised the placements drive for the present year 2023. Currently, the university is in its second phase of campus placements in 2023. Reportedly more than 350 students have secured job offers since its commencement in the first week of January 2023.

According to the official announcement, the university witnessed a notable increase in international placement offers in the first phase which is conducted so far. In the first round of the placement drive 2023, about five top-level companies visited the JMI campus and were also offered various job packages ranging from Rs 20 to 25 lakhs per annum.

The job packages were granted to students pursuing several degree programmes such as Bachelor of Technology (BTech) and Master of Business Administration (MBA). Out of the five, JIT Japan offered a package amount of Rs 20 lakhs package to one MTech and BTech student each whereas Home Centre Dubai gave a package of Rs 25 lakhs to two students of the MBA course.

JMI Plaxcement Recruiters 2023

As per the official reports, the following were some of the major recruiters at JMI placements 2023. Below are all the details of the eminent organizations along with the package amount offered by them.

KPMG hired 7 BTech students as well as 1 MBA student

Accenture gave jobs to 23 BTech and 2 MBA students

31 MBA students were placed in ICICI Bank

CDOT granted jobs to 13 students in the BTech programme at Rs 19 lakhs per annum.

In addition to this, EXL (27 BTech), DLF (17 BTech and BArch), Vedanta (5 MBA). Moreover, Deloitte (3 Mcom) and ABP News hired 11 students from the Hindi department. Other companies/ institutions who participated in the JMI campus placements included Reliance Jio, L & T, Samsung R&D, JSW, Tech Mahindra, Lifestyle group, Babyshop, Moodys, HSBC, Seimens, Zenon Analytics, HLS Asia, TCS, WSP, Mother Dairy, Zia Semiconductors, Newgen, Comviva, Unicommerce, Believe, Azeem Premji foundation, India Infrastructure and Smart Cube.

Talking about the 2023 placements, the Director of JMI University placements cell, Rahela Farooqi thanked all top recruiters for selecting students from their university and would also like to invite them for further hiring of the 2023 batch whose placements are still going on. She further added appreciation to deputy directors, Sabah Khan and Moonis Shakeel; senior placement executive, Nida Khan and placement executives, Durdana Tehseen, Mohd Rehman and Mohd Razique Khan for their successful support.

Also Read: Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: PM Modi Launches Masterclass For Exam Warriors, Check Details Here