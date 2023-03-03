JMI School Admission 2023 To Begin on March 15, Get Details Here

JMI School Admission 2023: As per the latest updates, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has released the prospectus for Jamia Schools. The authorities will start the application process for Jamia Schools on March 15, 2023. Interested candidates can check out the prospectus on the official website i.e. jmicoe.in or jmi.ac.in. However, the authorities will close the application window with a late fee on April 13, 2023. Thus, candidates must apply for the same before the deadline.

The registration process for Jamia Senior Secondary School, Syed Abid Husain Senior Secondary School (including Primary Section) (Self/Finance), Jamia Girls Senior Secondary School (Self Finance), and Mushir Fatma Nursery School will start on March 15 and continue till April 13, 2023, with a late fee of Rs 300. Apart from this, the applications for JMI’s Balak Mata Centers will be available from March 15 to April 13, 2023, with a late fee of Rs 50.

Jamia Millia Islamia Schools

Those who wish to take admission to JMI Schools must check out the classes they impart education to.

JMI School Classes Mushir Fatma Nursery School Nursery Nursery & K.G Jamia Middle School Class I to VIII Jamia Senior Secondary School Class IX to XII Syed Abid Husain Sr. Secondary School (Self-financed) Class Prep. to XII Jamia Girls Senior Secondary School (Self-financed) Class IX to XII Balak Mata Centres Nursery Class I to V & Craft Courses

How to Apply for JMI School Admission 2023?

Interested candidates can apply for JMI School Admission 2023 till March 3, 2023. They can check out the below-mentioned steps to register themselves-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. jmi.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on JMI School Admission 2023 link

Step 3: Register with the required details

Step 4: Now, log in with registered credentials

Step 5: Fill out the application form and submit the documents

Step 6: Pay required fee and submit the form

Step 7: Take a few printouts for future reference

JMI School Admission 2023 Important Instructions

It must be noted that the fees can only be paid through debit, credit card, or net banking. The fee paid is non-refundable and shall only refund in cases of failed transactions identified at JMI’s end. Otherwise, no correspondence shall be entertained on this subject. Candidates must read all the instructions carefully before filling out the online application form.

