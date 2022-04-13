JMI UG Admission 2022: Jamia adopts CUET for Admission to 10 Courses, Get Complete List Here

Jamia adopts CUET for UG Admissions: As per the recent updates, Jamia Millia Islamia has announced that it will conduct the admissions for the academic session 2022-23 through Common University Entrance Test (CUET 2022) for ten selected courses. The university had earlier decided to adopt Common University Entrance Test (CUET 2022) for admission to eight selected courses.

The university has informed applicants that they will have to appear for the CUET exam and also register online at jmicoe.in. They will also have to enter CUET 2022 application number in the JMI admission form. The rank list will be released based on the final rank of CUET, strictly as per merit and JMI Admission Policy

Jamia Millia Islamia List of Courses for Admission via CUET 2022

JMI will conduct the CUET 2022 for 10 undergraduate courses. Candidates must note that they will have to appear for the CUET 2022 exam and register online at jmicoe.in. Candidates who qualify JMI entrance exam will have to appear for the JMI counselling after the result declaration to get admission to the university. NTA will conduct CUET for admission to these ten courses via CUET are -

BA (Hons) French and Francophone Studies BA ( Hons) History BA (Hons) (Turkish Language and Literature) BA( Hons) Economics BA(Hons) Sanskrit BVoc (Solar Energy) BA (Hons) Spanish and Latin American Studies BA(Hons) Hindi BSc Biotechnology BSc (Hons) Physics

JMU UG Admission 2022 Important Dates

In case any candidate wants to take admission in any UG course apart from the 10 courses provided above, then they will have to appear for JMI entrance exam. Therefore, they must be aware of the important dates related to JMI UG admission. Check below the table to know important dates -

Events Dates Online prospectus 12th April 2022 Release of online admission forms 14th April 2022 Last date to apply 12th May 2022 Application editing window 13th to 15th May 2022 Release of admit card 16th May 2022 onwards Entrance Test 2nd June 2022 onwards Last Date for submitting Qualifying Exam result 30th September 2022

Where and How to Apply for JMI Admission 2022?

Jamia Millia Islamia offers admission to both regular and self-financed modes. Additionally, the University also offers distance learning courses at UG, PG and diploma level. As per the information brochure, the JMI application form 2022 for UG (Non-CUET) and PG programmes will be released on 14th April. Interested candidates can fill and submit the JMI 2022 admission form for UG and PG courses by 12th May. The candidates can fill the application form of JMI online only at the official website. They need to register, fill up the application form, upload documents and pay the application fees.

