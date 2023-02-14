JMI VC Najma Akhtar Honoured with Colonel Commandant Rank, Check Details Here

The Vice Chancellor of Jamia Milia Islamia University, Najma Akhtar was recently appointed as the Honorary Rank of Colonel Commandant, NCC. In an official ceremony conducted at the varsity, the VC was made Colonel Commandant on February 13, 2023 (Monday).

As per the latest information, she was honoured by the Ministry of Defence for the position of Colonel of the National Cadet Corps (NCC).

Moreover, this announcement was made recently by the varsity on the official Twitter account. In her acceptance speech, Najma Akhtar stated that she was honoured to be granted the Honorary Rank of Colonel Commandant by the Defence Ministry in her capacity as the Vice Chancellor of the University of Jamia Milia Islamia (JMI).

JMI Ceremonial Event 2023

According to the media reports, the official ceremony for conferring the Honorary Rank of Colonel Commandant NCC on Professor Najma Akhtar who is the Vice Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) was held on February 13, 2023.

In addition to this, it has been reported by the university that this ceremonial event was held in the office of Najma Akhtar, Vice Chancellor, JMI.

Prof. Najma Akhtar, VC, @jmiu_official conferred Honorary Colonel rank in NCC today in an official ceremony at JMI,attended by senior officials of @HQ_DG_NCC .Staff associations termed it a matter of great pride.

The Additional Director General of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) NCC, Delhi Directorate, Maj Gen S P Vishwasrao bestowed the Honorary Rank on Najma Akhtar. The position has now been handed over the gazette notification along with the ceremonial baton to her.

The event was further followed by the NCC cadets granting the ceremonial Quarter Guard to Najma Akhtar. The Vice-Chancellor memorized her association with NCC and she also said that this goes back to her old days when she was a student.

In a statement released by the university, it was mentioned that as an NCC cadet, she felt enhanced by the values of discipline as well as service to the nation that this organisation instils in all NCC cadets.

