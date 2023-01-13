JMI VC Urges President Murmu to Grant Institute of Eminence Status, Check Details Here

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) Vice-Chancellor, Professor Najma Akhtar in a recent meeting held with President Droupadi Murmu looks to fulfil her wish of giving the university status of ‘Institute of Eminence’. During the meeting, Ms Murmu complimented and applauded her for the university’s achievements and also for taking the university to greater heights.

As per the latest notification, JMI Vice-Chancellor, Professor Najma Akhtar seeks approval from the President about considering the outstanding performance of JMI on several parameters hence granting the ‘Institute of Eminence’ status to the Jamia university.

Moreover, she asserted that offshore campuses need to be established. She also sought permission from Murmu for establishing a Medical College, a Department of Modern Indian Languages, a Nursing college and a Faculty of Alternative Medicine at Jamia Milia Islamia University.

Academic Courses at JMI

Professor Najma Akhtar announced that on account of the upsurging demand for JMI’s academic courses across countries where Indians in large numbers are residing for instance in the Middle East so setting up JMI offshore campuses in those countries is the need of the hour. Considering the increase in the number of academic programmes, Professor Najma Akhtar also requested the President regarding additional teaching and non-teaching positions in the university.

An official JMI press release stated that the Vice-Chancellor informed her that the varsity has already appealed to the government for immediate approval for the medical college which is highly needed at the present moment not only for people living in South Delhi but will also be very useful for the people living in nearby cities in UP & Haryana.

Professor Akhtar told the President that the university wants to set up a Department of Tribal Studies and Development as well as a hostel for tribal students and beseeched her help for the same.

JMI Achievements

The Vice-Chancellor gave a briefing about the university’s significant achievements Ms Murmu that JMI was granted A++ accreditation by NAAC in 2021 (for a period of about 5 years). Also, the institution is amongst the top three universities in the country as per the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), Ministry of Education, Government of India. The university also made significant improvements in coveted international rankings such as QS, Times Higher Education (THE) and others.

More than a dozen research scholars of the university, particularly girls have been selected for the prestigious Prime Minister Research Fellowship (PMRF) initiated recently. The university has shown the excellent performance of the Residential Coaching Academy (RCA), JMI which has produced a large number of civil servants since its formation including IAS Exam topper Shruti Sharma. The Vice-Chancellor further mentioned that faculty members of JMI are doing excellent research work and have been receiving privileges at national as well as international levels including the Visitors Award.

