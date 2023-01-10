JNTUH BTech Exam Result 2022 for Dec Session Declared, Get Direct Link Here

JNTUH Exam Result 2022 for December Session: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) has released the result for the B.Tech R18 regulation (2021-2022 outgoing batch) II, III, IV years I and II semester special supply December 2022 examination. Candidates can check and download the BTech Exam result for the December session on the official website i.e. jntuh.ac.in.

Moreover, those candidates who are not happy or satisfied with their exam results for the December session can choose recounting or re-evaluation. For this, the concerned candidates will have to apply before January 13, 2023. However, before reconsideration, they must calculate the marks properly and then go for re-evaluation. Candidates can also check out their results from the link given below.

JNTUH Exam Result for December Session- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Download JNTUH BTech Exam Result 2022?

JNTUH has released the BTech exam result for the December session 2022 in online mode. Candidates can check the result on the official website i.e. jntuh.ac.in. They can follow these steps to download-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. results.jntuh.ac.in

Step 2: Click on BTech examination results link available

Step 3: Choose the year and semester

Step 4: Now, enter hallticket no., DOB and captcha code

Step 5: Click on the submit button

Step 6: BTech Exam Results will appear on the screen

Step 7: Check and download it for future reference

JNTUH Results 2022

JNTUH Results 2022 are being uploaded via the university in online mode. Candidates who feel dissatisfied with their marks can apply for revaluation. The details mentioned on the result are the name of the candidate, marks obtained, roll number, and remarks. Candidates must keep a vigil on the official website for further updates.

Also Read: SNAP 2022 Result OUT at snaptest.org, Know How to Download Here