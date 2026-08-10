JNU Allots Hostels To 348 New PG Students, Around 3,000 Still Await Accommodation

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has started the process of allotting hostels to newly admitted postgraduate (PG) students. The Dean of Students’ Office has so far allotted accommodation to 348 students across different categories.

The students who have been allotted hostels have been asked to shift to their respective accommodations by August 14. The university administration has also directed them to complete all required formalities related to the allotment within the given deadline.

Around 7,000 First-Year Students Await Hostel Accommodation

JNU provides hostel accommodation to around 7,000 first-year students. However, accommodation is not allotted to all eligible students at the same time because of the limited availability of rooms.

As hostels become vacant when senior students leave, accommodation is allotted to other students based on their rank. This process continues during the mid-semester period, allowing students to receive hostel accommodation in different phases.