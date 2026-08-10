JNU Allots Hostels To 348 New PG Students, Around 3,000 Still Await Accommodation
JNU has begun hostel allotment for newly admitted PG students, with 348 students receiving accommodation so far. While around 7,000 first-year students are allotted hostels in phases, nearly 3,000 students continue to wait for accommodation as rooms become vacant.
Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has started the process of allotting hostels to newly admitted postgraduate (PG) students. The Dean of Students’ Office has so far allotted accommodation to 348 students across different categories.
The students who have been allotted hostels have been asked to shift to their respective accommodations by August 14. The university administration has also directed them to complete all required formalities related to the allotment within the given deadline.
Around 7,000 First-Year Students Await Hostel Accommodation
JNU provides hostel accommodation to around 7,000 first-year students. However, accommodation is not allotted to all eligible students at the same time because of the limited availability of rooms.
As hostels become vacant when senior students leave, accommodation is allotted to other students based on their rank. This process continues during the mid-semester period, allowing students to receive hostel accommodation in different phases.
Around 3,000 Students Still Without Hostels
Despite the phased allotment process, around 3,000 students continue to remain without hostel accommodation.
Students who are unable to secure rooms on campus often have to rent accommodation outside the university. Some are also forced to stay in areas around the university campus, adding to their expenses and making it more difficult for students who have come to JNU from other cities to manage their studies.
Students Hope For Accommodation As Rooms Become Vacant
Many students are hopeful of securing hostel accommodation as senior students vacate their rooms. Their allotment is expected to depend on their position in the university’s ranking system.
A JNU official said the shortage of hostel space means students have to wait until rooms are vacated by senior students. However, the university is making efforts to accommodate all students, the official said.
The phased hostel allotment is expected to continue as more rooms become available, providing accommodation to students according to their eligibility and rank.
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Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.
Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.