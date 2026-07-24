JNU Follows DU, Advises Students to Avoid Jantar Mantar Protest, Cites Supreme Court Directions

Jantar Mantar Protest: Amid the ongoing protest at the Jantar Mantar by students and the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has advised its students to not visit or be around Jantar Mantar, New Delhi. The CJP and students demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan following alleged NEET UG paper leak. The JNU’s decision follows University of Delhi (DU) which said that any assemblies and demonstrations by the university students at Jantar Mantar may invite legal action.

The official statement by JNU advised all the university’s stakeholders to refrain from participating or gathering at the protest site.

“All stakeholders of JNU’s epistemic community are advised to act responsibly and prioritize their personal safety. In accordance with the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India’s directions on public demonstrations, you are requested to refrain from participating in or visiting gatherings at or around Jantar Mantar, New Delhi.” JNU said, in a post on X.