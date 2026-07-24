JNU Follows DU, Advises Students to Avoid Jantar Mantar Protest, Cites Supreme Court Directions
JNU further advised students to “exercise responsibility on social media” and any violations may lead to legal consequences as well as action under the University’s code of conduct.
Jantar Mantar Protest: Amid the ongoing protest at the Jantar Mantar by students and the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has advised its students to not visit or be around Jantar Mantar, New Delhi. The CJP and students demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan following alleged NEET UG paper leak. The JNU’s decision follows University of Delhi (DU) which said that any assemblies and demonstrations by the university students at Jantar Mantar may invite legal action.
The official statement by JNU advised all the university’s stakeholders to refrain from participating or gathering at the protest site.
“All stakeholders of JNU’s epistemic community are advised to act responsibly and prioritize their personal safety. In accordance with the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India’s directions on public demonstrations, you are requested to refrain from participating in or visiting gatherings at or around Jantar Mantar, New Delhi.” JNU said, in a post on X.
Advisory— Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) (@JNU_official_50) July 24, 2026
All stakeholders of JNU’s epistemic community are advised to act responsibly and prioritize their personal safety. In accordance with the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India’s directions on public demonstrations, you are requested to refrain from participating in or visiting…
JNU further advised students to “exercise responsibility on social media” and any violations may lead to legal consequences as well as action under the University’s code of conduct. “You are also encouraged to uphold the values of academic responsibility and responsible citizenship.” the statement concluded.
DU’s Advisory Against Students Joining Jantar Mantar
The DU had also advised students against unlawful gatherings at the Jantar Mantar, citing Supreme Court’s directions.
“Such activities can also pose serious risks to students’ personal safety and significantly impact their academic progress and professional opportunities. Accordingly, all students are urged to stay away from Jantar Mantar and to prioritise their safety and compliance with the law. Furthermore, you are advised to exercise caution as a significant amount of fake and misleading content is being created and circulated to fuel the situation,” DU said in a post on X.
Schools Go Hybrid Amid Protest
Several Central Delhi schools have shifted to hybrid mode amid the ongoing protest at Jantar Mantar. The schools made changes to their transport facilities, in view of the traffic curbs and metro restrictions imposed. 17 metro stations across Delhi have been closed by DMRC until further instructions amid the protest.
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Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.
Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.