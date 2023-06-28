JNU MBA Admission 2023 Registration Reopens; Check Eligibility, Selection Criteria Here

JNU MBA Admissions 2023: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has reopened the application window for MBA. Eligible candidates can apply on the official website: jnu.ac.in. It must be noted that they can register for Management in Business Administration (MBA) on the basis of CAT 2022 scores. The last date to apply for the MBA programme is July 12, 2023.

The official notice reads, “This is for the information of all concerned that the online application forms for admission to MBA programme for 2023-24 through CAT– 2023 has been re-opened from 28th June, 2023 to 12th July, 2023.” A total of 51 seats are available for MBA programme at JNU across different categories.

JNU MBA Registration 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

Who is Eligible for JNU MBA Admission 2023?

Candidates must check out the eligibility criteria before applying for admission-

A Bachelor's degree or equivalent awarded by any of the universities

For SC/ST/PWD candidates, a minimum of 45% marks in aggregate (of all the years/semesters) or an equivalent CGPA in the qualifying degree is required.

Candidates appearing for the final year of the bachelor's degree/equivalent qualification examination, and those who have completed degree requirements and are awaiting results, can also apply.

How to Apply for JNU MBA Admissions 2023?

Eligible candidates can refer to the following steps to apply for the MBA programme-

Step 1: Go to the official website: jnuee.jnu.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on MBA Registrations 2023 vai CAT 2023 link

Step 3: Complete the registration process and log in

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload relevant documents and pay the fee

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout

What is Admission Process for JNU MBA Programme?

Check out the selection criteria for granting admission below:

All applicants seeking admission to the MBA programme must have appeared in the Common Admission Test (CAT) in 2022 conducted by IIMs.

Each applicant applying for admission to the MBA programme is required to submit his/her CAT Registration Number and CAT Score.

JNU will use the CAT score for short-listing the applicants for GD and PI for the MBA programme.

Based on the CAT score merit, the number of applicants shortlisted for GD and Pl will be at least seven times the number of seats in each category.

The final list of selected candidates will be based on an aggregate of the following:

CAT Score 70% Group Discussion 10% Personal Interview 20%

