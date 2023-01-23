    JNU MBA Admission 2023: Registrations Commence at jnuee.jnu.ac.in, Check Details Here

    JNU MBA Admission 2023: The Atal Bihari Vajpayee School of Management and Entrepreneurship (ABVSME) has started the registration process for its Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme through CAT score today January 23, 2023, in online mode. Candidates who are eligible can apply through the official website- jnuee.jnu.ac.in. Check complete details here

    Updated: Jan 23, 2023 11:47 IST
    JNU MBA Admission 2023 Registrations Commence Today
    JNU MBA Admission 2023 Registrations Commence Today

    JNU MBA Admission 2023: The Atal Bihari Vajpayee School of Management and Entrepreneurship (ABVSME) has commenced the registration process for its Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme through CAT score today January 23, 2023, in online mode. Those interested candidates who are eligible and patiently waiting to join ABVSME at JNU can now apply through the official website- jnuee.jnu.ac.in

    As per the recent updates, the last date to submit the admission application form is March 15, 2023. Candidates can click on the direct link to visit the JNU MBA 2023 application portal directly. 

    JNU MBA Admission 2023 Registrations  - Direct Link (Available Now)

    Who is Eligible for JNU MBA Admission 2023?

    Candidates who are appearing for the JNU MBA 2023 should have a Bachelor's degree or its equivalent from a recognised university with a minimum of 50% marks for General, OBC and EWS category candidates. For reserved category candidates, i.e. SC, ST and PWD, at least 45% marks in aggregate are required to secure admission.

    Students who are in their final year of graduation or its equivalent examination and those who have completed degree requirements and are waiting for the results are also considered eligible for admission.

    JNU MBA Admission 2023 Application Fee

    As per the updates, the JNU MBA 2023 admission application fee is non-refundable. Candidates who are appearing can go through the admission application fee given below. 

    Category

    Amount

    General, OBC and EWS candidates

    Rs 2,000

    SC, ST and PWD candidates

    Rs 1,000

    JNU MBA Admission 2023 Admission Process

    As per the recent updates, candidates who are appearing for the JNU MBA 2023 to get admission into MBA programmes must have appeared in the CAT 2022 conducted by IIMs. However, the JNU will use the Common Admission Test score for shortlisting the candidates for Personal Interview and Group Discussion round. 

    The number of candidates who got shortlisted for the Group Discussion and Personal Interview round will be at least seven times the number of seats in each category. The final list of the shortlisted candidates will be made on the basis of marks secured by the candidates in the aggregate of the following:

    CAT scores

    70% weightage

    Group Discussion

    10% weightage

    Personal Interview

    20% weightage

    Also Read: SEED Result 2023 (OUT): Download Symbiosis Entrance Exam for Design Scorecard at sid.edu.in

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories