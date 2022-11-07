JNU PG 2nd Merit List 2022 (Tomorrow): Download JNU Second Merit List For PG, ADOP at jnuee.jnu.ac.in

JNU PG 2nd Merit List 2022 (Tomorrow): As per the released dates, the Jawaharlal Nehru University will release the JNU PG 2nd merit list tomorrow on 8th November 2022. Candidates will be able to check the JNU 2nd merit list 2022 for PG and ADOP at the official website - jnuee.jnu.ac.in. They will have to use their application number and password to check the JNU 2nd PG merit list 2022.

All the selected candidates can block their seat against the JNU PG 2nd merit list 2022 till 10th November. The admission and registration based on JNU PG 2nd merit list will be held from 14th to 17th November and from 21st to 23rd November 2022. All the selected candidates have to attend the JNU counselling session to be held in online mode.

JNU PG 2nd Merit List 2022 - Direct Link (Available Tomorrow)

How To Download JNU PG 2nd Merit List 2022?

As per updates, the university will release JNU PG merit list 2022 tomorrow in online mode. To download the 2nd merit list of JNU for PG and ADOP programmes, candidates will have to visit the official website. They can go through the steps provided below -

1st Step - Go to the official website of JNU - jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on - 2nd Merit List - PG 2022.

3rd Step - A login window will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Enter the application number and password and login.

5th Step - The JNU PG merit 2022 will appear on the screen. Save and download the same.

JNU PG Merit List 2022

JNU PG 2nd merit list 2022 is prepared based on marks scored by the candidates in the CUET PG exam. A total of 3,34,997 candidates appeared in the CUET PG 2022 exam. Earlier, the JNU PG 1st merit list was released on 4th November at - jnuee.jnu.ac.in. The extended last date for blocking of seats against the first JNU PG merit list was 5th November 2022.

Also Read: IGNOU Admission 2022: July Registrations close today, Apply at ignou.ac.in