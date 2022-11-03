JNU PG Admission 2022: Round 1 Merit List Released, Check at jnuee.jnu.ac.in

JNU PG Admission 2022: Jawaharlal Nehru University has announced the JNU PG Counselling 2022 Round 1 allotment list. Students who qualified the CUET PG 2022 exams and applied for the JNU Counselling process can visit the official website of the university to check the Round 1 merit list.

Jawaharlal Nehru University has released the JNU PG Round 1 Merit list for the MA/M.Sc/MCa, M.Tech, M.PH, PG Diploma in Bigdata, and Advanced Diploma in Mass Media. To check the JNU PG Counselling 2022 Round1 merit list, candidates are required to visit the official website and enter the Login application number and password in the link given.

Candidates can visit the official website jnuee.jnu.ac.in. A direct link for students to check the JNU PG Round 1 Counselling Merit List is also available below.

JNU PG Admission List 1 MA - Click Here

JNU PG Admission List 1: M.Tech - Click Here

JNU PG Admission List 1: Advanced Diploma in Mass Com - Click Here

JNU PG Admission 2022 Schedule

According to the schedule provided on the official website candidates who have qualified for the admissions based on the first-round merit list can block the seats for admissions until November 4, 2022.

The JNU PG Admissions 2022 second merit list will be released on November 8, 2022, while the third and supernumerary list will be released on November 13, 2022.

How to check JNU PG Admission 2022 Round 1 Merit List

The JNU PG Round 1 Admission Merit List is available on the official website of the university. To check the merit list candidates are required to visit the website and login using the link provided. Candidates can also follow the steps provided here to check the first-round merit list.

Step 1: Visit the JNU Admission portal

Step 2: Click on the JNU PG Round 1 Result link

Step 3: Enter the JNU Application Number and Password in the link given

Step 4: Download the JNU PG Round 1 Merit List for further reference

