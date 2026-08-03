JNU PG Admission 2026: 3rd Merit List to be Announced on August 5 and Course Change Deadline August 7
JNU will announce the third merit list for PG admissions on August 5, 2026. Students can make changes in courses till August 7, 2026. Read the article to know more details.
Jawaharlal Nehru University has shared an important update for students applying for postgraduate courses in 2026. The university will release the third merit list for the PG programme on August 5, 2026. After the merit list is made public students can check their seat allotment status by visiting the JNU official website at jnuee.jnu.ac.in. JNU has also announced that students can make course changes for the monsoon semester till August 7, 2026. The university has asked all candidates and students to complete every step on time. As after this time period no further chance will be given under any circumstances. Read the article to know further information.
JNU PG Admissions 2026: Overview
Students must refer to the table given below for detailed information related to JNU PG Admissions 2026. They are advised to keep track of all dates announced by JNU as no extra time will be given after the last date for course change.
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JNU PG Admissions 2026: Overview
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Particulars
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Details
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Admission Name
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JNU PG Admission 2026
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Conducting University
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Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi
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Academic Session
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2026–27
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Admission Mode
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Online
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Admission Basis
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JNU PG Third merit list release date
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August 5, 2026
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Last date to change PG Courses
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August 7, 2026
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Application Portal
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JNU Online Admission Portal
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Courses Offered
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MA, MSc, MCA, MPH, MTech, PG Diploma, Advanced Diploma of Proficiency (ADOP), and other postgraduate programmes
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Eligibility
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Bachelor's degree in the relevant discipline with the minimum marks prescribed for the chosen programme
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Application Process
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Registration→online application→document upload→programme preference filling→seat allotment→document verification→fee payment
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Selection Process
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Merit based on CUET PG 2026 score, GAT-B Score, CAT Score, programme-specific eligibility, reservation policy and seat availability
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Reservation Policy
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As per Government of India and JNU norms (SC, ST, OBC-NCL, EWS, PwD, and other applicable categories)
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Required Documents
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CUET PG scorecard, graduation mark sheets, degree/provisional certificate, Class 10 & 12 certificates, category certificate (if applicable), passport-size photograph, signature, and valid ID proof
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Official Website
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jnuee.jnu.ac.in
JNU PG Admissions 2026: Important Instructions
JNU has urged all candidates and students to finish admission and registration formalities on time. This will help the university complete the admission process smoothly and begin the new academic session without disruption. Students who are waiting for admission should stay alert and be ready to respond quickly after the third merit list is released. Those who need to adjust courses should complete that work before August 7, 2026.
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