JNU PG Admission 2026: 3rd Merit List to be Announced on August 5 and Course Change Deadline August 7

Jawaharlal Nehru University has shared an important update for students applying for postgraduate courses in 2026. The university will release the third merit list for the PG programme on August 5, 2026. After the merit list is made public students can check their seat allotment status by visiting the JNU official website at jnuee.jnu.ac.in. JNU has also announced that students can make course changes for the monsoon semester till August 7, 2026. The university has asked all candidates and students to complete every step on time. As after this time period no further chance will be given under any circumstances. Read the article to know further information.

JNU PG Admissions 2026: Overview

Students must refer to the table given below for detailed information related to JNU PG Admissions 2026. They are advised to keep track of all dates announced by JNU as no extra time will be given after the last date for course change.