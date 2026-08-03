CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE
Focus

JNU PG Admission 2026: 3rd Merit List to be Announced on August 5 and Course Change Deadline August 7

Faham Ehraj
By Faham Ehraj
Last Updated: Aug 3, 2026, 14:21 IST

JNU will announce the third merit list for PG admissions on August 5, 2026. Students can make changes in courses till August 7, 2026. Read the article to know more details.

JNU PG Admission 2026
JNU PG Admission 2026
Register for Result Updates

Jawaharlal Nehru University has shared an important update for students applying for postgraduate courses in 2026. The university will release the third merit list for the PG programme on August 5, 2026. After the merit list is made public students can check their seat allotment status by visiting the JNU official website at jnuee.jnu.ac.in. JNU has also announced that students can make course changes for the monsoon semester till August 7, 2026. The university has asked all candidates and students to complete every step on time. As after this time period no further chance will be given under any circumstances. Read the article to know further information.

JNU PG Admissions 2026: Overview 

Students must refer to the table given below for detailed information related to JNU PG Admissions 2026. They are advised to keep track of all dates announced by JNU as no extra time will be given after the last date for course change. 

JNU PG Admissions 2026: Overview 

Particulars

Details

Admission Name

JNU PG Admission 2026

Conducting University

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi

Academic Session

2026–27

Admission Mode

Online

Admission Basis
  • CUET PG 2026 Score
  • GAT-B Score
  • CAT Score

JNU PG Third merit list release date

August 5, 2026

Last date to change PG Courses 

August 7, 2026

Application Portal

JNU Online Admission Portal

Courses Offered

MA, MSc, MCA, MPH, MTech, PG Diploma, Advanced Diploma of Proficiency (ADOP), and other postgraduate programmes

Eligibility

Bachelor's degree in the relevant discipline with the minimum marks prescribed for the chosen programme

Application Process

Registration→online application→document upload→programme preference filling→seat allotment→document verification→fee payment

Selection Process

Merit based on CUET PG 2026 score, GAT-B Score, CAT Score, programme-specific eligibility, reservation policy and seat availability

Reservation Policy

As per Government of India and JNU norms (SC, ST, OBC-NCL, EWS, PwD, and other applicable categories)

Required Documents

CUET PG scorecard, graduation mark sheets, degree/provisional certificate, Class 10 & 12 certificates, category certificate (if applicable), passport-size photograph, signature, and valid ID proof

Official Website

jnuee.jnu.ac.in

JNU PG Admissions 2026: Important Instructions 

JNU has urged all candidates and students to finish admission and registration formalities on time. This will help the university complete the admission process smoothly and begin the new academic session without disruption. Students who are waiting for admission should stay alert and be ready to respond quickly after the third merit list is released. Those who need to adjust courses should complete that work before August 7, 2026.

Faham Ehraj
Faham Ehraj

Executive - Editorial

Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.

In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.

... Read More
First Published: Aug 3, 2026, 14:21 IST

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News