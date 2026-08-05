JNU PG Admission 2026: Third Merit List Out Today At jnuee.jnu.ac.in, Check Direct Link To Download
The JNU PG 2026 third merit list will be released today, August 5, 2026. Candidates who took part in the third round of counselling process can check their seat allotment status on the official website jnuee.jnu.ac.in using their login credentials.
The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will release the third merit list for admission into postgraduate, postgraduate diploma, and Advanced Diploma of Proficiency (ADOP) today, August 5, 2026. Candidates who participated in the third round of choice filling process can check and download their seat allotment status and programme-wise cut-off on the official website jnuee.jnu.ac.in using their application number and date of birth.
Candidates who have been allotted a seat in the third round of counselling will be required to register again as part of the pre-enrolment process. Candidates must ensure to complete the formalities and take admission into their allotted college before August 10, 2026.
How To Download JNU PG Third Merit List?
- Visit the official website jnuee.jnu.ac.in and click on “post graduation programme 3rd merit list”.
- Enter your application number and date of birth.
- Your allotment status as per the third round of counselling will be displayed on the screen.
- Download and save the result for future reference.
JNU PG 2026 Third Merit List Download Link
JNU PG Admissions 2026: Round 3 Important Details
The pre-enrolment registration and fee payment window will be open from August 5 to August 7, 2026. Candidates will be required to visit the allotted college for physical verification of Admission/Registration for Final List of selected candidates between August 6 and August 7, 2026.
|
Event
|
Date
|
Pre-enrolment registration and payment of fee with blocking of seats of final merit list
|
August 5 to August 7, 2026
|
Physical Verification of admission/registration for final list of selected candidates
|
August 6 to August 7, 2026
|
Deadline for admission/registration
|
August 10
Details Mentioned On The JNU PG 3rd Merit List
- Candidate Name
- Registration / Application ID
- CUET-PG Score
- Allotted Category
- Program / Field of Study
- Remarks / Status
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.
Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.