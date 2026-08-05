JNU PG Admission 2026: Third Merit List Out Today At jnuee.jnu.ac.in, Check Direct Link To Download

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will release the third merit list for admission into postgraduate, postgraduate diploma, and Advanced Diploma of Proficiency (ADOP) today, August 5, 2026. Candidates who participated in the third round of choice filling process can check and download their seat allotment status and programme-wise cut-off on the official website jnuee.jnu.ac.in using their application number and date of birth.

Candidates who have been allotted a seat in the third round of counselling will be required to register again as part of the pre-enrolment process. Candidates must ensure to complete the formalities and take admission into their allotted college before August 10, 2026.

How To Download JNU PG Third Merit List?