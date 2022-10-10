JNU UG Admission 2022 Application Correction Window To Open on 13 Oct, Make Corrections at jnu.ac.in

JNU UG Admission 2022: As per the recent updates, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will release the JNU application correction window on 13th October for the candidates. Candidates can make changes in the JNU UG application form at jnu.ac.in. Candidates can edit their applications in the allowed fields till 11.50 PM today.

After 14th October, no correction in particulars, whatsoever, will be entertained by the officials under any circumstances. They can make any corrections in the JNU application form without paying any extra fees. JNU will conduct admission to its undergraduate courses based on the CUET scores.

JNU Application Correction Window 2022 Notice

The authorities have released an official notification on the website. It has stated that - "Online applications were invited for admission in UG and COP programmes in academic session 2022-23 during 27.09.2022 to 12.10.2022." It further states - "Candidates are hearby given an opportunity for correction, if any, in particulars of their applications in online mode from 13.10.2022 to 14.10.2022 (11.50 PM). No further correspondence in this matter will be entertained beyond 14.10.2022."

JNU Application Form 2022

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is conducting online registration for undergraduate courses admission till 12th October. Candidates with CUET UG scores can apply for JNU admission 2022 in online mode at jnuee.jnu.ac.in. Those who wish to apply for JNU UG admission can login through their CUET login credentials and fill up the application form.

JNU Admission 2022

As per the updates, there are 342 UG and 1025 PG seats available at the university in various schools and streams. Till now, JNU has been conducting admission through JNU Entrance Examination (JNUEE) at different centres of the country in collaboration with NTA in computer-based test (CBT) mode. However, this year the university has mandated CUET for admission to undergraduate programmes. Jawaharlal Nehru University will release the 1st merit list for JNU UG admission on 17th October 2022.