JNU UG Admission 2026: First Merit List Released at jnuee.jnu.ac.in; Pre-Enrolment & Seat Blocking Window Open

JNU Admissions: The First Merit List of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) for admission in its undergraduate (UG) and Certificate of Proficiency (COP) courses for the 2026-27 academic year has been released officially. Candidates who had appeared for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG 2026) are now able to check their selection status and score cards from the university's admission portal available at jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

Once the release of the first merit list is done by JNU, an online pre-enrolment registration, uploading of documents, payment of fees and seat blocking have been made mandatory for shortlisted applicants. Candidates who fail to perform the seat blocking process during the stipulated period will lose their admission offers, and their allotted seats will become vacant to be considered in the next merit list. After completing the seat blocking process, candidates are mandatorily required to go through physical document verification at the university campus.