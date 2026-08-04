JNU UG Admission 2026: First Merit List Released at jnuee.jnu.ac.in; Pre-Enrolment & Seat Blocking Window Open
JNU Admissions: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has officially declared its First Merit List for UG and COP admissions 2026–27 via jnuee.jnu.ac.in. Shortlisted CUET candidates must complete online pre-enrolment, fee payment, and seat blocking by August 5–6, 2026, to retain their offers ahead of mandatory physical document verification at the campus.
JNU Admissions: The First Merit List of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) for admission in its undergraduate (UG) and Certificate of Proficiency (COP) courses for the 2026-27 academic year has been released officially. Candidates who had appeared for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG 2026) are now able to check their selection status and score cards from the university's admission portal available at jnuee.jnu.ac.in.
Once the release of the first merit list is done by JNU, an online pre-enrolment registration, uploading of documents, payment of fees and seat blocking have been made mandatory for shortlisted applicants. Candidates who fail to perform the seat blocking process during the stipulated period will lose their admission offers, and their allotted seats will become vacant to be considered in the next merit list. After completing the seat blocking process, candidates are mandatorily required to go through physical document verification at the university campus.
JNU UG Admissions 2026: Important Dates
Below are the important dates for the JNU UG Admissions 2026:
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Event
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Official Date
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First Merit List Declaration
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August 3–4, 2026
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Pre-Enrolment & Seat Blocking Window (1st List)
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Active through August 5–6, 2026
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Second Merit List & Supernumerary Seats
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August 12, 2026
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Pre-Enrolment Registration (2nd List)
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August 12 – August 14, 2026
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Physical Document Verification at Campus
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August 17 – August 20, 2026
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Third & Final Merit List (if seats remain vacant)
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September 3, 2026
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Final Deadline for Admission Closure
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September 15, 2026
How To Check The JNU First Merit List 2026?
To Check The JNU First Merit List 2026, follow the steps given below:
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Go directly to the official admission portal of JNU that is available at jnuee.jnu.ac.in.
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Select the link labeled Result of First Merit List 2026 from the homepage.
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Enter your CUET Application Number along with password/Date of Birth correctly.
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Click on the button ‘Search/Login’ to reach the candidate’s dashboard.
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See your selection position, assigned course/language, and your overall rank in your category.
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Do the registration and pay the seat booking amount online.
What Comes Next?
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Confirmation of Seat: Candidates making payment of fees by the set deadline will be issued with an enrolment slip.
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Reporting of Self: Short-listed candidates shall be required to report physically to the concerned School/Centre in the JNU New Delhi campus from August 17th to 20th, 2026 for the mandatory verification of documents.
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Future Process: Candidates not selected in the first merit list need to check the website for the second merit list which is expected on August 12, 2026.
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.