JNU UG Admission 2026: Registration for UG & COP Courses Ends Tomorrow, July 22

Jawaharlal Nehru University, JNU will close the online registration window for admission to its Undergraduate and Certificate of Proficiency, COP programmes for the academic session 2026-27 on July 22, 2026. Eligible candidates who have not yet applied can submit the applicant forms through the official website, jnuee.jnu.ac.in before the deadline. Admissions to most UG programmes will be based on the CUET UG 2026 scores while BTech admissions will continue through JEE Main and JoSAA Counselling.

JNU UG Admission 2026: Important Dates

Event Date Registration Started July 2026 Last Date to Apply July 22, 2026 Mode of Application Online Admission Basis CUET UG 2026 (for applicable UG programmes)

Who can Apply?

Candidates who have appeared for CUET UG 2026 and meet the eligibility criteria given by the JNU can apply for the UG and COP programmes. Candidates are advised to carefully read the programme specific eligibility criteria before submitting the online application.