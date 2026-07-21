JNU UG Admission 2026: Registration for UG & COP Courses Ends Tomorrow, July 22
JNU UG Admission 2026 registration for Undergraduate (UG) and Certificate of Proficiency (COP) programmes will close tomorrow, July 22. Check eligibility, courses offered, application process, and direct link to apply.
Jawaharlal Nehru University, JNU will close the online registration window for admission to its Undergraduate and Certificate of Proficiency, COP programmes for the academic session 2026-27 on July 22, 2026. Eligible candidates who have not yet applied can submit the applicant forms through the official website, jnuee.jnu.ac.in before the deadline. Admissions to most UG programmes will be based on the CUET UG 2026 scores while BTech admissions will continue through JEE Main and JoSAA Counselling.
JNU UG Admission 2026: Important Dates
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Event
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Date
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Registration Started
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July 2026
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Last Date to Apply
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July 22, 2026
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Mode of Application
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Online
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Admission Basis
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CUET UG 2026 (for applicable UG programmes)
Who can Apply?
Candidates who have appeared for CUET UG 2026 and meet the eligibility criteria given by the JNU can apply for the UG and COP programmes. Candidates are advised to carefully read the programme specific eligibility criteria before submitting the online application.
How to Apply for JNU UG Admission 2026?
- Visit the official website: jnuee.jnu.ac.in
- Click on the UG/COP Admission link
- Register using the required details
- Fill in the application form with personal and academic details
- Upload the required documents
- Pay the required fees
- Submit the application form and save the confirmation page for future reference
Documents Required
- CUET UG 2026 application details
- Class 10 and 12 Marksheet
- Passport size photo
- Signature
- Category certificate
- PwD certificate
- Aadhar Card or valid photo ID
Courses Offered Under JNU UG & COP Admissions 2026
JNU is inviting applications for admission to the following programmes:
- BA (Hons.) in Foreign Languages
- BSc in Ayurveda Biology
- Certificate of Proficiency, COP programmes in various foreign and Indian languages
Admissions to these programmes will be carried out according to the university’s admission policy and merit prepared by the CUET UG 2026 scores wherever applicable. As the registration window is closing on July 22, 2026 candidates are advised not to wait until the last minute.
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.