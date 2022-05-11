JNU Winter Semester Registration extended to May 13

JNU Winter Semester 2022: Jawaharlal Nehru University has extended the last date for the registrations to the Winter Semester. As per the revised dates, the last date for students to complete the registrations is May 13, 2022. The registrations were earlier scheduled to close on May 1, 2022.

According to the details provided in the official notification, JNU Assistant Registrar Manoj Kumar Manju mentioned that the last date for the registrations for the continuing students admitted in Monsoon Semester 2021 of the 2021-22 academic year has been extended until May 13, 2022.

Official notification

The university began the registrations for the students on April 27, 2022. Students are required to register at the beginning of each semester for the courses under the semester system followed by the university. Students will not be allowed to attend a course without completing the registrations and also will not be entitled to any credits until a formal registration is not completed.

