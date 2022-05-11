Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

    JNU Winter Semester Registration extended to May 13

    Jawaharlal Nehru University has extended the last date for the registrations to the Winter Semester. Students continuing their studies at the university are advised to visit the official website to complete the registrations. 

     

    Published On: May 11, 2022 17:28 IST
    JNU Winter Semester Registrations 2022
    JNU Winter Semester Registrations 2022

    JNU Winter Semester 2022: Jawaharlal Nehru University has extended the last date for the registrations to the Winter Semester. As per the revised dates, the last date for students to complete the registrations is May 13, 2022. The registrations were earlier scheduled to close on May 1, 2022. 

    According to the details provided in the official notification, JNU Assistant Registrar Manoj Kumar Manju mentioned that the last date for the registrations for the continuing students admitted in Monsoon Semester 2021 of the 2021-22 academic year has been extended until May 13, 2022. 

    Official notification

    The university began the registrations for the students on April 27, 2022. Students are required to register at the beginning of each semester for the courses under the semester system followed by the university. Students will not be allowed to attend a course without completing the registrations and also will not be entitled to any credits until a formal registration is not completed.

    Also Read: MPSOS Result 2022 Declared for School Of Excellence And School Of Model Entrance Exam at mpsos.nic.in

