JNUEE 2022 Application Correction Window To Close Tomorrow, Make Changes Soon at jnuexams.nta.ac.in

     The JNUEE application form correction 2022 link will close on November 24 in online mode. Candidates can make changes in JNUEE application form 2022 at jnuexams.nta.ac.in till  11:50 pm. Check updates here 

    Updated: Nov 23, 2022 19:40 IST
    JNUEE 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the correction window for the Jawaharlal Nehru University entrance examination (JNUEE) tomorrow - November 24, 2022. Candidates who want to make any changes can visit the official website i.e. jnuexams.nta.ac.in. The JNUEE correction window will get closed by 11:50 pm. Thus, candidates must do it on a priority basis. 

    Candidates have been advised to make the corrections carefully as once the window will closes it will not be available under any circumstances. The JNUEE 2022 exams are scheduled to be conducted on December 7, 8, 9, and 10 2022. Jawaharlal Nehru University entrance examination will be conducted via online mode in two sessions. 

    JNUEE Application Correction Window 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now) 

    How to Make Corrections in JNUEE 2022 Application Form?

    Candidates who want to make changes to their application form can visit the official website i.e. jnuexams.nta.ac.in. They can make changes only till 11:50 pm, November 24. Candidates can go through these simple steps to correct the form-

    • Step1: Visit the official website i.e. jnuexams.nta.ac.in
    • Step 2: On the homepage, click on the JNUEE application form correction link.
    • Step 3: Log in with the application number, password, and security code.
    • Step 4: Make the required changes and submit the form.

    Important Guidelines Regarding JNUEE 2022 Application Correction Window 

    • While making necessary changes, candidates must ensure that they are using the updated version of the browser.
    • After submitting the modifications, candidates cannot edit the application form once again. Thus, they must verify all the details before clicking on the submit button.
    • No additional fee is charged for making corrections in the application form (except the changes in category and number of fields of study).
    • If the candidate makes changes to the category from general to other, he/ she will not be entitled to any refund.
    • Only a few fields are subjected to change.

    NTA will conduct the JNUEE 2022 on December 7, 8, 9 and 10 for admission to Ph.D. Programme offered at JNU for the academic year 2022-23. The 3-hour exam will be held in a computer-based mode in an MCQ format in the English language only. The exam will be organised in two sessions: 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM.  

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
