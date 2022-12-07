JNUEE 2022 Begins Today, Know Exam Day Guidelines, Documents To Carry

JNUEE 2022: According to the schedule, National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE) from today - December 7, 2022. The entrance exam for PhD admission is being held in two shifts - first from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and second shift from 2:30 to 5:30 pm. JNUEE 2022 PhD exam will be conducted on December 7 (today), 8, 9 and 10.

JNUEE 2022 is being held in computer-based mode. Only those candidates who have downloaded their JNUEE admit card 2022 were only allowed to appear for the PhD entrance exam. Along with this, candidates must follow all the important exam day guidelines and do's and don'ts that has been mentioned on the JNUEE admit card as well as here on this page.

List of Documents To Carry For JNUEE 2022 Exam

While going for JNU PhD entrance exam 2022, candidates must carry all the specified documents along with one valid identity card. The Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE) admit card carries all important details like - application number, candidate's name, exam date, venue, time etc. Check list of ID card and other documents that has to be carried while going for JNUEE 2022 -

JNUEE Admit Card

Any one of the government photo IDs - (original, valid and non-expired), PAN card, driving license, voter ID, passport, Aadhaar card (with photograph)

One passport size photograph

PwD certificate (if specified)

JNUEE 2022 Exam Day Guidelines

Candidates must reach two hours before the commencement of JNUEE PhD entrance exam.

They must carry JNUEE admit card and one valid ID proof or else, they will not be allowed inside the exam centre.

They must follow all COVID-19 safety protocols like maintain social distancing, among others.

Also, a recent passport photograph also has to be brought to the exam centre.

JNUEE 2022 Exam Day Don'ts

Candidates are not allowed to carry the following items inside the exam centre - Mobile Phones, Calculators, Watches, Stationery items, Wallets and Goggles.

They will not be permitted to enter in the JNUEE exam centre after 8:30 am in first session and after 1:30 pm in second session.

They are not allowed to wear jewellery or carry any metal objects inside the exam centre.

Eatables or snacks and tea, coffee, cold drinks or water (loose or packed) etc. are not allowed in the examination hall.

Also Read: DU PG Admission 2022: Second Admission List Today, Check at admission.uod.ac.in